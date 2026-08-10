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1 Year After Ugly Fight With Deion Sanders, NFL Legend Doubts His Son

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Aug 10, 2026 | 10:37 AM EDT

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1 Year After Ugly Fight With Deion Sanders, NFL Legend Doubts His Son

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Isha

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Aug 10, 2026 | 10:37 AM EDT

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Last year, Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel got into a public feud after the latter questioned Coach Prime’s legacy as one of the best DBs. The matter cooled down, with both engaging in civil back-and-forth. However, Samuel is at it again, and this time, he’s going after Deion Sanders’ son.

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“I really believe Todd Monken liked Shedeur, and he wants to see Shedeur be the star,” Samuel said on his podcast Say What Needs To Be Said on August 9. “The problem is Shedeur isn’t taking advantage of his opportunity. Now I think Shedeur is making progress, but the bad habits he’s developed over the years are hard for him to fix.”

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“Football is a game of inches. Quarterbacks have a 3.2-second clock in their heads that they’re supposed to get the ball out of their hands along with quick operation. All of those things matter in the game of football. He isn’t fixing the problems fast enough, and the bad habits are starting to frustrate these coaches.”

Samuel’s critique centers on the Browns’ QB1 competition between Shedeur and DeShaun Watson. It reached its boiling point when Coach Monken decided to give DeShaun Watson a run with the 1s on the day he announced it was Shedeur’s turn. The coaching staff offered no clear explanation for demoting Shedeur to the 2s.

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The former New England DB believes Shedeur hasn’t shown enough for the coaches to trust him. However, the training clips represent a fraction of over 10 days of the practice camp. Critics have seized on Monken’s comments to question Shedeur’s readiness.

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On the contrary, Coach Monken has publicly praised what he’s seeing from Shedeur Sanders. Samuel skips over that part to make his point. Furthermore, Shedeur had several strong days at the camp. And those were the days when Watson struggled to find his feet. Now, Watson looks like he’s in a good spot to get the starting gig, at least in the Browns’ upcoming preseason game against the Bears.

This might be a personal take from Samuel, but it could reignite the feud between him and Coach Prime. The last time the two NFL legend clashed was in 2025.

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The spark occurred during the Big 12 Pro Day on NFL Network. Sanders criticized the “T-step,” a backpedal-and-plant technique used by defensive backs to break on a receiver’s route. Sanders joked, “If one of my players does that, I’m ripping his face mask off.” Samuel, who mastered the T-step during his All-Pro NFL career, blasted Sanders’ comments as “foolishness” on social media. 

Then a discussion about cornerbacks turned into Asante comparing the stats of his NFL career and Coach Sanders’ side by side. He wanted to prove that if not better, he is as good as him.

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The beef expanded when legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe stepped in on his Nightcap podcast to defend Sanders, telling Samuel, “You’re not in Prime Time’s realm. Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders in the same breath.”

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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