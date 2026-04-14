1-YO Son of Blind College Football Player Completes Eye Cancer Treatment

Not everyone can withstand what Jake Olson has been through as a boy and as a father. Let’s begin with the “gut-wrenching” situation involving his one-year-old son Rowan. Standing in a hospital hallway, the infant rang a bell most adults pray they never have to touch. That bell at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles which meant the treatment was over and they won the fight.

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Rowan just beat the same rare eye cancer that left his dad in the darkness. He was diagnosed with retinoblastoma just days after being born in January 2025. Doctors caught tiny tumors in both eyes, less than a millimeter but gravely dangerous. His mother, Audrey Olson told Fox 13 that the diagnosis was “gut wrenching.”

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For Jake Olson, it was deja vu in the worst way possible because he had lived this nightmare before, ten times over. He lost his left eye at eight months old and spent his childhood going in and out of remission with nine total relapses. And by age 12, the fight took his remaining eye too and he was left in total blindness.

Despite his blindness, Jake Olson thrived at life, even better than most healthy people. He was a 4.3 GPA student at USC, a published author, and someone chasing the PGA Tour dream. He even became the first completely blind Division I football player on the Trojans’ roster. He beat all odds and now as a father, he had to sit there and watch his son walk into the same storm.

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“It was just devastating to realise that he’s going to have to go through some of the things I went through,” Jake Olson said after getting the diagnosis.

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This time, the pain isn’t his but his kid’s and that’s equally painful, if not more. Rowan’s treatment wasn’t simple either. He had to constantly travel between Florida and LA for chemotherapy and laser procedures at the same hospital that treated Jake decades ago. There’s even the same doctor, Rima Jubran, who’s now treating his son. The positive news is that medicine and awareness have evolved which helped Rowan save his vision. Doctors confirmed his cancer is now inactive as the story shifts from survival to perspective.

“I really do hope he takes in every second of his life, appreciating the gift he has of eyesight,” he said after Rowan rang the bell.

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But maybe the most emotional part of this came from finding joy in something so ordinary it’s almost invisible to the rest of us.

“His dad, Jake, texted me and said, Rowan’s looking out the plane window and he’s looking at the other planes and it brings them a lot of joy to see that their son has vision.” Dr. Jesse Berry, who treated Rowan said.

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For Jake Olson, it meant everything because he knows exactly what that view is worth. But that mindset didn’t show up overnight.

Jake Olson has a fighting spirit

For most, it’s game over but for Jake Olson’s resilient spirit, it wasn’t even close.

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“After his surgery, we were told he might be angry or bitter and that he should take a week off from school,” Jake’s mother Cindy said. “But he got up the next morning and said, ‘I’m going to school. I want to go.’”

That same mentality followed him onto the football field where he became a long snapper. But how can that be possible for a blind person?

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“At first I wasn’t sure it could happen,” Jake admitted. “But then something clicked… I’m going to go for it.”

And he did. Jake Olson practiced, refined his techniques, and earned his spot.

“The experience was awesome,” he said. “I loved the comradery, getting fired up before a game and just being out there on Friday nights knowing I was contributing to the team.”

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All that Jake wanted was to be part of the team. And now, years later, that same edge is what carried his family through Rowan’s fight. Doctors say early detection is everything with retinoblastoma. Sometimes, it’s as simple as a photo. If a child’s eye reflects white instead of red in a flash picture, that’s a warning sign. In Rowan’s case, that early catch became the difference between blindness and sight.