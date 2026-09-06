“Only Fooled Themselves”: Historic SEC Program Becomes College Football’s Laughing Stock After Embarrassing Fake Punt Attempt

Auburn did not need to play trick games with Baylor on this drive. The Tigers were sitting right at the Baylor 36-yard line, well within reasonable scoring territory. Yet, that simple fact made what happened next downright painful to watch. Holding a tight 10-7 lead late in the third quarter, head coach Alex Golesh sent out the punt team on fourth-and-5. Instead of trusting his SEC offense or pinning Baylor deep, he called a trick play that blew up instantly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

SEC Mike immediately questioned the call on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Auburn just faked a punt on Baylor’s 36,” he wrote. “They didn’t get it… If you are going to do that, why not just run your offense on 4th down?”

Baylor did not look surprised by Auburn’s move. The Bears kept their regular defensive personnel on the field, with no return man waiting deep. Then came the snap. RB Omar Mabson II took it directly and charged up the middle. But Baylor’s defense was waiting. The run was stopped at 34 after a 2-yard gain, and the Tigers handed the ball back on downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one fan bluntly put it, “The whole point of running a fake punt is to fool your opponent. Auburn only fooled themselves.”

That was it. There was no deception. It really was just a fake punt that looked like a fake punt from the moment Auburn lined up. And that is really the issue here. The call was aggressive, but that only works when there is some uncertainty for the defense to deal with. There wasn’t much of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC football has a wild history with fake punts, from Les Miles pulling off trickery at LSU to coaches gambling on big stages, but those risks only pay off when the defense is caught sleeping. When SEC powerhouses gamble on special teams in opponent territory, it either looks like coaching genius or an absolute circus.

ADVERTISEMENT

For an Auburn program built on high-stakes football, pulling out a gadget play without the element of surprise did not just fail; it invited instant comparisons to the worst coaching blunders in modern conference history.

Auburn was already in plus territory. Baylor knew the Tigers needed five yards. Instead of keeping the offense on the field and asking the defense to defend a conventional fourth-down play, Auburn put the punt unit out there and tried to steal the conversion. It never got close.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing also made the decision stand out. Auburn’s defense had kept the game tight, and the Tigers were protecting a three-point lead. A failed fake punt in that situation hands the opponent the ball and changes the feel of the game in one snap. So it was hard to argue with the question. The reaction from fans was brutal, too.

“Dumbest punt fake of all time from Auburn lol. They were pretending to punt from the opponent’s 30, did they think they were gonna drop back to set up a big return???” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another dropped a pinch of sarcasm. “Auburn with the fake punt that fooled absolutely no one. I swear they’re trying their hardest to lose this game,” they wrote.

Then came the familiar early-season overreaction. “I can’t believe I just saw that. Fire the coach; I’ve seen all I need to on that one decision. Insane,” another added.

Someone else said, “I smelled the fake from a mile away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan took a swipe at the head coach. “Auburn Defense pitching a shutout essentially and you fake a punt at midfield?? Maybe I was wrong about Golesh,” they posted.

For Alex Golesh, this was supposed to be the beginning of a new chapter. The 42-year-old arrived at Auburn after rebuilding South Florida, where he took over a 1-11 team and guided the Bulls to three straight bowl appearances. But first impressions are a funny thing in college football. Auburn’s fake punt made everyone watching sit up, stare at the screen, and ask the same question. Why not just run the offense?