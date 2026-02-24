Only Michigan Staffer Retained From Sherrone Moore Era Reveals Uncertain Ordeal: “Looking for a Job”

Despite a pretty wild offseason, Michigan’s RBs coach did survive. The Wolverines’ 22nd head coach’s arrival not only saw portal moves but also shocking staff departures and firings. Still, one retention happened in Tony Alford. But staying in that situation wasn’t easy for him.

“You live in parallel lives in some regards, where half the day is spent, well, am I even going to be here? Should I be looking for a job?” expressed Alford during Wednesday’s appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen.

“But then the other side, well, I am here, and I have responsibility here to get ready for a game and, more importantly, to prepare your players and be the best that you can be for them.”

As the head coaching change dismissed several staff members being worried about his own job security was natural for Alford. More importantly, losing other staff who worked last year with him, with some also taking jobs in other programs and even moving to the NFL, focusing on work might have been difficult for Alford.

When Kyle Whittingham joined Michigan as its new head coach, he initially retained two staff members. One is Alford, and the other is Lou Esposito. Following Esposito’s move to the NFL to work with the Ravens, the RBs coach is the only one to stay. But his philosophy behind putting in 100% for the Wolverines was clear.

“I’m a firm believer that you put both feet in the water where you’re at, and things will happen for you accordingly. One foot out, one foot in, you’re never going to be good for anybody, including yourself.”

It simply reflects that Alford decided to stay loyal to Michigan, regardless of that situation’s demands, because he knows, without commitment, he can’t maximize his potential there. Joining as RBs coach under head coach Sherrone Moore, he helped to improve Michigan’s rushing attack from 77th nationally in 2024 to 14th in 2025.

To cap it off, he is the one who helped the Wolverines retain players like top 2026 RB signee Savion Hiter.

In that scenario, his connection with Michigan runs deep.

Tony’s son, Braydon Alford, a 2026 WR, committed to Michigan. But that does not keep the coach here, as his track record only signals a huge jump for the Wolverines in terms of the run game. Last season, under his watch, RBs like Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall dominated the run game, averaging 210.2 YPG.

More importantly, before joining the Wolverines, Tony Alford worked for OSU for nine seasons as RBs coach and assistant head coach for offense. Under his watch, the Buckeyes saw six different 1000-yard rushers. He even developed RBs at OSU who paved the path in the NFL.

With this kind of talent on display, Tony Alford could find any other program to showcase his prowess this upcoming season. But Alford knows, despite the changing charges, the mission is still the same for Michigan: the national title.

Now, staying with them and revealing this mental struggle is signaling that he values transparency.

“I think just being transparent,” said Alford.

That honesty allows Alford to bring more success to the Wolverines in 2026. But he also shares an indirect connection with Whittingham, as his brother worked with the head coach at Utah.

Meanwhile, why Michigan chose Kyle Whittingham over other potential candidates could be an interesting story to know.

The truth behind Michigan’s new head coach choice

After a long wait, Michigan chose Kyle Whittingham as its new head coach. But if they keep some more patience, after the CFP dust settles, they could even get Kalen DeBoer for that position, according to Cleveland.com’s Andrew Gillis.

“DeBoer would have been better,” said Gillis on Buckeye Talk.

But here, Gills asked a big question: whether Michigan opted for security over long-term upside.

DeBoer is entering his third season with the Tide; on the flip side, Whittingham arrives in Ann Arbor after spending 21 seasons with the Utes. That consistency may be what the Wolverines needed after turbulence in the Sherrone Moore era.

Whittingham even helped Utah transform into a Big 12 contender and led the program to eight 10-win seasons. Despite that, one doubt still lingers.

Would his potential be enough to lead Michigan to be a national title contender? We will see that in the upcoming season.