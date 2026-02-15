Oregon Alum Believes Mr. Beast’s $100M Gambit Plot Could Break College Football

Mr. Beast’s proposal to inject $100 million into a Group of Five football program has split the college sports world. While some see it as a chance to create a real-life Cinderella story and crown an unlikely champion, others, including some Oregon alumni, fear such a move could fundamentally break the sport.

“Everybody wants to win, and fans want content, and people want access to the sausage factory,” former NFL linebacker and Oregon alum George Wrighster III said on X. “They want to see how it’s made. If you can put the right coach, and I’m not saying that ECU has the wrong coach, right? Right now, a coach who’s a good character and who’s a good football guy at ECU give him the resources to hire top-tier coaches.

Then they will go to ECU because he has the resources to compete with North Carolina and Duke, which are relatively close to there.”

Wrighster’s point about resources is the crux of the debate. While massive investment has propelled programs like Ohio State and Texas, the fear is that a single, content-driven cash infusion into a G5 school could disrupt the ecosystem, potentially at the expense of other deserving teams who have built their programs more traditionally.

Looking at college football’s recent history, massive investments can help small programs in a big way. Texas is projected to invest $40 million in its roster in 2026. Even Ohio State invested $20 million in its roster in the 2024 season and won a national championship. But it’s evident that ECU does need major backing.

The idea emerged when Mr. Beast/Jimmy Donaldson came across a post suggesting he fund programs like G5 and help them win a national title. The creator suggested that ECU could be one of the underdog programs he could help transform. The moment that post caught his attention, the question “Should I do it?” began to spread online. Later, he also confirmed that he is open to donating $100 million to the program.

Well, that might be the case, as Donaldson regularly runs such high-prize challenges like a real-life Squid Game, giving away nearly $500k. Then, in another video, he gave a contestant $10,000 for every day they spent in a grocery store.

Even his history with ECU works in their favor, as he grew up in Greenville, North Carolina. He even used ECU facilities and campus in his videos, which all add up to their marketing, and gave $20,000 to an ECU student. Now, that connection with new opportunities in the social media world can open more doors for ECU on the NIL front. Now, investors like Mark Cuban held Indiana’s hand and pushed them further, so ECU’s rise can also turn into reality.

But will it really be the case?

Mr. Beast’s financial constraints

Mr. Beast is a massive brand on YouTube; his videos have crossed the 1 million-hour mark, and he has a massive global audience. As of now, he has 465 million subscribers and a reported net worth of $2.6 billion. So, investing $100 million isn’t that tricky for him.

While a $100 million investment seems like a drop in the bucket for a billionaire, Mr. Beast himself has revealed a more complex financial reality. He distinguishes between his massive net worth, which is tied up in his brand, and his actual liquid cash flow, which he claims is surprisingly tight.

“It’s funny talking about my personal finances,” Donaldson said. “Because no one ever believes anything I say because they’re like, ‘You’re a billionaire.’ I’m like, ‘That’s net worth. ‘I actually don’t…I have negative money right now. I’m borrowing money. That’s how little money I have.”

So, even though there’s heavy speculation of Mr. Beast investing a hefty amount in ECU, the reality might be a bit different. Let’s wait and see if this happens at all.