Oregon-Bound QB Now Ranked as 5-Star in Updated Rankings

Dan Lanning and Oregon may have received a big boost to their 2027 recruiting class as a potential QB commit just got upgraded by Rivals. Will Mencl, the Chandler High School prospect, who is expected to announce his commitment on April 22, now has an extra star on his profile.

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In its updated 2027 Rivals300, Rivals ranked Mencl as the No. 13 player in the nation and the top overall quarterback in his class. But that’s not all; he is no longer a 4-star prospect. The ranking agency has upgraded him to a five-star status.

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This first major leap in the national rankings for Mencl comes after producing mind-blowing numbers in his junior season. He led Chandler High School to a 10-3 record and an appearance at the Arizona Division championship game. Over the campaign, he completed 258 of his 367 passes, with a 70.37% complete rate, while throwing for 3,815 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and five interceptions. His running game was equally top-notch, as he rushed for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior,” the Rivals said about Mencl in its scouting summary.

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The Ducks entered his recruitment late with an official offer during the USC game last season. However, Dan Lanning’s team now has the momentum on its side. Mencl will decide between Penn State, Auburn, and Oregon tomorrow.

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As per On3, the Ducks have a 98.5% chance of landing his commitment. That is also because Mencl chose Eugene as his last stop before finalizing the commitment. He was there at the Oregon facility last week. After a January visit, Mencl had singled out QB coach Koa Ka’ai for why the Ducks were among his favorites.

“My relationship with coach Koa (Ka’ai), the quarterback coach, started off when I wasn’t the high recruit I am now,” Mencl told Rivals‘ Steve Wiltfong. “Being able to sit down with him the first time I was there helped push me over the edge mentally and be able to grow into the player I am now.”

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If Mencl signs with the team, he is likely to be a backup behind Dylan Raiola next year, as Dante Moore is expected to head to the pros. The other two QBs at the program right now are Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr.

At the moment, the Ducks’ 2027 class sits at a respectable No. 7 nationally. However, it still trails Big Ten rivals Ohio State (No. 4) and USC (No. 5). The recent addition of four-star cornerback Josiah Molden brought the class to eight total commits, headlined by No. 63 overall prospect, edge rusher Rashad Streets.

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The class is balanced with talent on both sides of the ball, featuring four-star prospects like cornerback Ai’King Hall and defensive lineman Zane Rowe, along with a promising three-star linebacker in Sam Ngata.

Rivals 2027 recruiting class ranking

The latest 2027 class ranking favors other positions over quarterbacks, with just one five-star quarterback. There are a total of 18 five stars in the top 300. The list includes two wide receivers, three edge rushers, two defensive linemen, three cornerbacks, and two interior offensive linemen.

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Defensive lineman Jalen Brewster holds the top spot in the class, leading a top-ten packed with talent on both sides of the ball. He’s followed by elite prospects like cornerback John Meredith (No. 2) and offensive tackle Mark Matthews (No. 3), showcasing the depth at key positions in the 2027 cycle.

Getting the only five-star quarterback will see the Ducks’ 2027 class soar in the rankings. And even beyond that, it seals the program’s QB1 spot for the next four years. However, the Ducks must beat the Auburn Tigers to ensure Mincl does not slip through their hands.