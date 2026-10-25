Oregon Coach Fired Less Than 24 Hours After Dan Lanning’s Warning

Remember when Oregon looked like a legitimate national championship contender? Ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25, the Ducks had every reason to believe this could be their year. Fast-forward to now, and Dan Lanning is running out of answers as the offense continues to sputter. A 21–10 loss to Illinois made matters worse, but Oregon has finally made a move, and somebody has paid the price.

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The Ducks have pulled the plug on offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, officially confirming his departure in a statement. Head coach Dan Lanning also broke his silence following the news, expressing that it had been an honor to work alongside Mehringer.

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“Drew has been a valued member of this staff since 2022, and I am appreciative of everything he’s done for Oregon,” said head coach Dan Lanning, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos.

“He played a tremendous role in what this program has accomplished over the last several seasons. This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward. I thank Drew for his efforts and wish him all the best.”

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The decision to part ways with Drew Mehringer follows Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s warning that changes could be on the horizon after the Ducks’ loss to Illinois.

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we’re the best version of ourselves, and we’re currently not that. That’s very clear,” Lanning said in his post-game press conference when asked whether he’s considering changes at OC.

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Mehringer took over as offensive coordinator after Will Stein left for Kentucky, making the jump from tight ends coach to one of the program’s most demanding roles.

Stein had left behind one of the most explosive offenses in the country, but his successor has struggled to keep the machine running. What looked like a promising promotion has quickly turned into a turbulent ride in Eugene.

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Oregon’s offensive struggles have quickly escalated from early warning signs into a full-blown crisis under Drew Mehringer. The Ducks’ 39-31 defeat to Oklahoma State on September 12 marked the beginning of the slide, as they managed just 281 total yards.

A seven-turnover meltdown against UCLA and a dismal 10-point showing against Illinois have only compounded the problems, leaving Oregon’s season hanging in the balance.

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The Ducks briefly redeemed themselves after the loss to Portland State, exploding for 84 points before putting up 41 in a road win over USC. But that resurgence proved short-lived, as the offense completely lost its rhythm.

Oregon managed just 15 points against UCLA, followed by 17 against Nebraska, before stumbling to a dismal 10-point showing against Illinois. Three consecutive games with 17 points or fewer exposed the offense’s alarming decline, leaving the Ducks with just 42 points across that stretch.

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In the preseason, the Ducks were ranked No. 2 in the nation, boasting a Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback and a roster packed with talent that could earn a starting spot on nearly 95% of college football teams. Yet, despite all that firepower, Oregon’s offense has failed to deliver.

Through seven games, the Ducks have averaged just 24.7 points per game against FBS opponents, ranking 74th nationally. Their rushing offense has been even more concerning, producing just 121.5 yards per game, ranking 99th in the nation. That was enough to push the Oregon hierarchy to pull the plug on offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

After seven games, Dan Lanning’s decision to promote from within the program to replace Will Stein as Oregon’s offensive coordinator appears to have backfired spectacularly. But will making a change at the top be enough to save the Ducks’ season? Their College Football Playoff hopes have taken a serious hit following Saturday’s defeat, and with the offense in disarray, a major reset may already be underway.

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The bigger question is whether Oregon will stop at one change or make further moves to get its season back on track.