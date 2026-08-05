Oregon Coach Refused to Give Insurance Info After DUI Crash, Tried Using NFL Legend’s Name to Get Away

College football coaches face tough losses, but a late-night hit-and-run is a different story. Police say Oregon assistant Ra’Shaad Samples crashed into a car, drove off, and tried using an NFL star’s name to slip away. Now, newly released footage puts his future in serious doubt.

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Ra’Shaad Samples, one of the youngest rising names in college football, now finds himself answering questions that have nothing to do with Oregon’s offense. Newly released dashcam footage and fresh details from police records have painted a much fuller picture of what allegedly happened in downtown Eugene back in April. And the story has only gotten stranger.

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According to reporting from The Oregonian/OregonLive, the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on April 12 in downtown Eugene. Police say Ra’Shaad Samples was driving a 2026 Ford F-150 when he backed into a parked Dodge Ram near the intersection of Willamette Street and West Broadway. The truck belonged to Eugene resident Steven James Young.

The collision itself was minor, but the reaction made headlines. Dashcam footage shows Samples backing into the parked vehicle before driving away. The owner followed and managed to pull him over. According to police records, when the truck owner confronted him, Samples repeatedly refused to hand over his driver’s license or insurance details. Instead of taking accountability, he reportedly gave a false alias, telling the victim he was former NFL star DeSean Jackson.

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Imago August 28, 2025, Newark, Delaware, U.S.A.: Delaware State Hornets head coach DESEAN JACKSON seen walking in the sidelines during a week one game between the Delaware Blue Hens and Delaware State Hornets Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in Newark, DE. Newark U.S.A. – ZUMAs124 20250828_fap_s124_017 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

Dropping DeSean Jackson’s name was not just a random excuse. Jackson is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler known nationwide. Trying to pass off as a famous receiver during a midnight crash transformed a standard traffic stop into an embarrassing scandal that quickly caught national attention.

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On the legal front, Samples was cited instead of being taken into custody for DUII and reckless driving, both Class A misdemeanors in Oregon. If convicted, each count carries up to 364 days in jail. He was scheduled for a July court appearance, represented by defense attorney Bryan Boender. Despite the charges, Oregon has not removed him from Dan Lanning’s coaching staff.

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Oregon stands by Ra’Shaad Samples

When the case went public, Oregon’s athletic department issued a brief public statement. “We take these matters seriously, and we have handled internally,” sources told The Oregonian.

That’s all Oregon has publicly offered. Fans will decide for themselves if that response is enough. One thing’s obvious, though. This isn’t the kind of story Dan Lanning wants hanging around camp. He’s spent the last few years selling discipline, accountability and a program that’s all business. A DUI case involving one of his assistants cuts against that image.

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Before this incident, Samples was considered one of college football’s brightest young stars, becoming the NFL’s youngest position coach at age 27 with the Rams. Before coaching, he was a 4-star receiver who signed with Oklahoma State before transferring to Houston. Now, the dashcam video and the bizarre attempt to hide his identity have completely derailed that rising reputation.

For Oregon, the issue will not fade until the legal process finishes. The video evidence and the allegations surrounding the incident have turned a simple traffic mistake into a lasting distraction for the entire program.