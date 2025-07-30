Oregon, Dan Lanning to Land Nation’s No. 1 CB Over SEC, B1G Powerhouses – Report

It’s another pleasant day in Eugene, Oregon. It’s nice and sunny out there, and life goes on as usual. However, at the University of Oregon, in a corner office, sits Dan Lanning with his assistant coaches. The coffee machines are whirring endlessly, folks are pacing furiously in the corridors of Hatfield Dowlin Complex, and last-minute phone calls are being made. At least, that’s how scenes would be playing out now as Dan Lanning is finally attempting to seal the commitment of a top CB for his 2026 class.

Ideally, it should be an opportunity for Dan Lanning and Co. to reap the rewards of the efforts that they put in recruiting Davon Benjamin, the top CB in the country, as per Rivals. But it’s not an ideal world, and it also has teams like Michigan and Texas, themselves doing the same drills on their respective campuses. Still, for Lanning, those efforts are doing wonders for now, despite some challenges in the battle. Why?

According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, the Ducks are currently trending towards landing Davon Benjamin, as the player has decided to announce his commitment on Saturday. “Oregon is battling Michigan and Texas. The Wolverines look like the biggest challenger. After continuing to talk to sources, I still like my long-standing prediction in favor of the Ducks,” reported Steve Wiltfong. Moreover, the player also has several other reasons to choose Oregon.

So far, Davon Benjamin has made three visits to Oregon, including an official visit last month. The visits then did their job, and Benjamin was in awe of the program and the culture around signaling his every intention towards committing to Oregon. The guy praised the energy of the program and called the atmosphere “competitive.”

“The energy around the program is real, and the way the coaches welcomed me and my family really stood out. What excites me most about Oregon and Coach Lanning is the culture they’re building—it’s competitive, it’s genuine, and it feels like a place where I can grow on and off the field,” said Davon Benjamin. That said, the other programs, including Michigan and Texas, can never be underestimated.

Despite that possibility, On3’s probability rankings put the prospect of Benjamin joining Oregon at 95.5% with Michigan and Texas trailing at around 1%. As for Benjamin, he had narrowed down his list to 5 schools as July started, which included North Carolina and Washington, among others, signaling no finality on the decision. But whoever lands the guy will be getting a generational talent for their team.

Davon Benjamin’s love for Oregon goes way back

Standing at 6 feet and 185 lbs, Benjamin had a breakout junior season at Oaks Christian High, Southern California, as he notched up 45 tackles and also showcased two-way talent, racking up 404 receiving yards. From then on, the recruitment exploded, and the guy received offers from virtually every major program in the country. However, even at the time, Oregon stood out to him.

“It’s really good to be honest. I talked to Dan (Lanning), (Rashad) Wadood the other day. Pretty much, they treat me like little bro up there. Since Wadood’s been there, he’s watched me ever since I was a little kid,” said Benjamin about the recruitment attention that he got from Oregon. This recruitment attention and personal touch are now playing their part as Dan Lanning will be getting a player who can also play both ways. The verdict?

Oregon has so far already roped up commitments of 15 players for its 2026 class and is trending 7th nationally. The team already has players like 2nd-ranked OT, Immanuel Iheanacho, and No. 1 safety, Jett Washington. Apart from them, the class also boasts blue-chip names like Jalen Lott and Tradarian Ball. Now, with the commitment of Davon Bejamin, Oregon would probably top recruiting rankings and will equal Bama in 5-star commits (four).