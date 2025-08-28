Oregon & Dan Lanning’s National Title Dream Takes Unexpected Turn in National Analyst’s Verdict

The buzz around Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks is electric as the 2025 college football season dawns. The team is cooking up some serious dark horse national title energy. And Greg McElroy, a respected voice in the game, is fully on board with that. These Ducks aren’t tiptoeing into the season; they’re ranked seventh in both Vegas power ratings and the AP Poll. It’s a spot that perfectly fits the darkhorse profile McElroy loves to champion. The fact here is that Oregon boasts a youthful roster brimming with raw talent.

But what’s college football without some dramatic highs and heartbreaking lows? Sure, Lanning’s squad, with that blend of youthful energy and returning grit, seems built for the grind and glory of a deep postseason run. But, and there’s always a but in college football folklore, Josh Pate points to a looming giant on Oregon’s golden path to a national championship. That’s the Alabama Crimson Tide. And on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, Pate laid it out in plain talk. “I sat in a room with Dan Lanning,” Pate said.

“And grilled him for like an hour on his team last week, and he said we obviously we got questions. This is my best collection of talent…We’ve built towards this.” Over the last few years, Lanning has climbed the recruiting ranks with gusto. They snagged top-10 classes and mixed veteran leadership with flashes of youth. Oregon’s 2025 class is its highest-rated in years: five-star signees like Dakorien Moore, Na’eem Offord, and Trey McNutt join a roster already rich in four-star depth and transfer talent. The Ducks have also become masters of portal shopping. They brought in instant contributors like defensive back Dillon Thieneman, running back Makhi Hughes, and wrangling beef for the trenches with Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon.

Oregon’s got elite recruits, some multi-year starters, and even transfer standouts, all battling for snaps. The receiving corps pairs breakout frosh Moore and established playmakers like Evan Stewart (set for a big comeback if healthy). Even after NFL departures, the Ducks have lined up fresh reinforcements at nearly every position. But the real “obviously we got questions” is about chemistry and execution, not holes in talent. Injuries can disrupt plans (the Stewart injury being a recent sting), and some positions haven’t proven themselves under the lights yet. “I got them versus Bama in the title game,” Pate continues.

“I got them playing again in the playoffs. I’ve got ]the] Oregon-Penn State Big 10 title game. I’ve got them playing again in the playoffs. That would be the third time they play in a calendar year, by the way. So, I’m going Bama. I’m going Oregon. [And] I’m going Bama to win it all.” There you have it. As per Pate, Alabama will win it all against Oregon.

The Ducks have the talent, the coaching, and the momentum coming off a 13-win season as reigning Big Ten champions. And Pate sees them cruising through the first rounds of the expanded 12-team playoff. And in turn, shaking off powerhouses like Clemson and Penn State with style and grit. They have a defense smart enough to make game-changing stops, with a roster built for a playoff intensity that thrives on pressure and big moments. And then comes Alabama.

It’s a different beast altogether. Despite last year’s hiccups and a 9-4 record that broke their streak of double-digit win seasons, the Crimson Tide are primed for a major bounce-back in 2025 under coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama boasts an elite defense. That is stuffed with NFL-caliber talent and enough depth to wear down any opponent across what could be a long, grinding postseason.

Pate highlights that their secondary and front seven are a major trouble for Oregon’s dynamic offensive weapons in a championship setting. Their offense may hold questions around quarterback consistency, but their run game and defensive resilience provide a steady foundation that has crushed many playoff dreams before. And that poses a significant threat to Oregon’s relative youth and lingering doubts around key roster spots, leaving them vulnerable in high-stakes, winner-take-all moments. But a prediction of making the title game? Is that really bad for Oregon? Not after what the Buckeyes did to them last year.

Is Alabama’s offense ready to settle?

Alabama’s offense had its fair share of headaches in the 2024 season. It was a mess of penalties, a dormant run game that couldn’t get going consistently, and too many missed opportunities that left fans scratching their heads. The offensive line, particularly the tackles, often failed to provide the push and protection needed. But Josh Pate believes all that chaos is about to flip the script in 2025. “My question was, could they be offensively consistent? “Last year, they weren’t,” Pate said to Kay during the discussion.

“It was wild swings up and down. I think they’ll be consistent this year. Love the perimeter skill both ways. Maybe the best collection of defensive back talent in the country. I like their wide receiver. They’re just very complimentary. They’re the kind of team, you could see them winning 19 to 13 one week, and 38 to 31 the next week. And those are the teams that I choose to ride with.” Firstly, the offensive coordinator role got a shake-up, bringing in Ryan Grubb. He is an experienced play-caller with a history of success in the NFL and with college programs.

Additionally, the defensive strength allows Alabama some breathing room on offense. It can focus on playing complementary football rather than forcing big plays every down. Josh also champions the wide receiver group this year as one that brings balance and complementary skills to the offense. Their ability to stretch the field and create mismatches, combined with a more balanced running and passing attack under Grubb, should help iron out the bumps that made last season so unpredictable.