Oregon DC Sends Alarming Message as Dan Lanning Faces Indiana at Peach Bowl

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi finds himself at a crossroads. While his responsibility to lead the Ducks in the CFP semifinal remains critical, his new role as California’s head coach demands immediate attention, especially with the transfer portal in full swing. Now, caught between the two, Lupoi offered a humorous take while describing his situation at the moment.

“It’s just absolutely wonderful. What a great time to have the portal open right now,” cited Lupoi during Wednesday’s presser. “It makes a whole lot of sense, and it’s been great. Getting right about three and a half hours of sleep at night.

One thing I’m not going to do is lack any preparation for our team and our family here. So, it’s incredible going through and managing, and then as a competitor, some things settle in at times.”

Managing multiple responsibilities simultaneously, without necessary rest, has been a real challenge for Lupoi. Obviously, Oregon’s preparation still matters greatly. Last year, the Ducks came close to a national title but fell short against OSU in the Rose Bowl.

This season, the stakes are even higher, as a win over Indiana would put Oregon on the brink of history, with the program still chasing its first national championship. So right now, Lupoi is fully locked in as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, giving everything he has in practice with the Ducks.

But he can’t ignore his additional responsibility as head coach of the Golden Bears. The urgency is real, especially with key players entering the transfer portal, demanding quick action.

In that context, the Oregon DC acknowledged how difficult retention becomes when you’re a new coach who hasn’t even had the chance to meet the players yet.

“Whether it’s guilt of what am I giving the staff at the University of California, Berkeley, and the proper attention there, or the players and the players on roster. Guys, and whether it’s great players, great individuals going into the portal, and I’ve never met him, never, literally,” added Lupoi.

Still, the new Cal head coach is giving his full effort to balance both roles, even as facing Indiana presents a true challenge. The Ducks have one loss this season, a 30–20 defeat to the Hoosiers, making the matchup even more personal. Now, beating Indiana and taking revenge to advance toward a national title run has become essential.

“How could I be prepping for attempting to play for a national title here, and so you do your best via FaceTime in between meetings and practice and preparation for the opponent, but also making sure that we’re not having any form of a lack of preparation for the number one goal in the task at hand and to beat Indiana,” mentioned the Oregon DC.

Here’s where the concern arises. While juggling his new role, any distraction could come at a major cost for Dan Lanning’s Oregon at a crucial point in the season. It’s because they face Indiana, an undefeated team led by a Heisman winner, and this is no cupcake matchup by any stretch.

Surely under Lupoi, Oregon’s defense has shown real brilliance, highlighted by wins over JMU and Texas Tech. But Indiana is just as desperate to make history, chasing another milestone after back-to-back CFP appearances.

Still, Lupoi has repeatedly assured there is no lack of preparation. He even joked that the players take naps at night, grab a couple of coffees, some Red Bulls, and a few energy boosters, and then they’re ready to roll.

Despite everything, Oregon’s DC hasn’t ignored his extra responsibilities, which is evident in California’s early recruiting wins. That success also stings for Dan Lanning’s squad, adding another layer of concern for the Ducks at a critical point of the season.

Oregon loses a safety to Cal

Oregon’s CFP run came with a quiet twist, as redshirt freshman safety Kingston Lopa is heading south. The Ducks lost him to the transfer portal, where he ended up in California.

While he’s reuniting with a familiar face, Tosh Lupoi, now Cal’s head coach, wasted no time pulling a piece from Eugene to Berkeley.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Lopa fits the modern hybrid mold. As a four-star recruit from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, he ranked as the No. 6 available prospect at his position per 247Sports.

In two seasons with Oregon, he totaled 13 tackles, added a sack, and showed flashes in limited snaps. He also reconnects with Cal’s new safeties coach, Connor Boyd, another familiar name from Oregon’s staff pipeline.

The opportunity is real in Berkeley, as Lopa has three years of eligibility left and steps into a system built to showcase defensive backs.

Cal sent three DBs to the NFL Draft in 2024 and has produced seven drafted safeties since 2020, so for Lupoi and Boyd, it’s a statement pickup in Year 1.

But for Oregon, it’s a reminder: even during a playoff push, the portal never sleeps.