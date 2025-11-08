Patrick Mahomes’ appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay brought some sweet vibes and positive feedback, indirectly lifting one Big Ten team. But it’s not Nebraska, like you are thinking. No, it isn’t “Mini Mahomes,” Dylan Raiola, who usually gets the praise from his mentor. This time, the spotlight shines on Oregon’s star QB, Dante Moore. Though Mahomes wasn’t directly commenting on Oregon, the buzz was mainly around Moore.

The 20-year-old has already drawn some sincere comparisons with the Kansas City Chiefs’ QB. “It’s going to be an ugly football game,” Mahomes said ahead of the Ducks’ game against Iowa. “Iowa’s going to make it ugly. it’s going to be a defensive ball game. But Dante Moore might be my favorite quarterback to watch in college. So I’m going to take the Ducks to go in there and win an ugly one,” It’s a major setback for Dylan Raiola, whose entire offseason was about being the replica of Mahomes himself. The 30-year-old even graced the Nebraska QB with his presence during his season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

So, from that to this? It’s a major downfall for Raiola. Plus, it creates another level of pain for the QB, as he just got done with a broken right fibula while playing against USC. Except for this, Mahomes leaning on Moore is surprising to everyone for another reason. How? Mahomes has returned to the very field that made him what he is today. So, instead of leaning on Red Raiders QB Behren Morton, Mahomes went on with Moore. Moore’s numbers dazzle: 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and a 71.4% completion rate through just eight games. But stats alone don’t tell this story. What separates Moore is his composure.

Take that blowout over Rutgers, where Moore threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns, adding 49 yards on the ground for good measure. You could feel the buzz rising in Eugene. Whether it’s Penn State’s crazy crowd or a grind-it-out game against Wisconsin, coaches and fans can’t stop praising Moore’s quick reads and poise under pressure. However, his performance showed a sincere dip during Oregon’s clash against Indiana. Against the Hoosiers, he hit 62% of his throws for 186 yards, with one touchdown and two picks.

It wasn’t a perfect outing by any means, and it felt for a moment like the Heisman race might slip away. But then the Rutgers game happened. That game was huge, not just for the Ducks but for Dante Moore’s Heisman odds, which jumped sharply from +3000 to +1600. But it yet again dropped after Moore took a hit during the game against the Badgers. But all these factors don’t really stop Dan Lanning from going so far as to say, “I think we’ve got the best quarterback in college football.”

What really happened to Mini Mahomes?

It’s a bad day for someone when his mentor goes on to pick his favorite from another Big Ten Rival, and Dylan Raiola is going through the same thing. Raiola’s 2025 season took an unexpected and harsh turn last weekend. It all went down during Nebraska’s intense showdown against USC. Raiola, the Huskers’ star, was having a solid game, completing 10 of 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, when suddenly, disaster struck.

In the third quarter, after a tough sack, Raiola’s leg twisted awkwardly as he was brought down. It was tough to watch, and immediately, the medical team rushed onto the field. The injury turned out to be a broken fibula. The good news? Raiola announced he had “successful surgery” to repair the broken bone, and he’s now on the path to recovery. His Instagram post showed hope and determination, saying, “The road back starts now!” despite the setback.

Coach Matt Rhule voiced his support, emphasizing Raiola’s positive attitude and high spirits after surgery. The injury sidelines him for the rest of the season, which is a tough pill to swallow for the highly rated quarterback who had been shining all year. But Raiola’s focus now is on healing, with fans and teammates rooting for a quick comeback.