Oregon Fan Loses $100K on Dan Lanning & Co. as Oklahoma State Pulls Week 2 Upset

Oklahoma State had already lost to Tulsa in Week 1, and the Ducks had embarrassed the Cowboys by more than 60 points a year ago. That history convinced one fan to throw $100,000 on Dan Lanning -led Oregon. What happened next turned a seemingly easy bet into a nightmare.

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According to Yahoo Sports CFB insider Ben Fawkes, a Louisiana bettor placed a staggering $100,000 wager on an Oregon victory at Caesars Sports. The bet would have netted him just $4,000, but college football thrives on unpredictability.

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Oklahoma State stunned the Ducks 39–31, turning the massive wager into a complete loss. Truth be told, very few could have predicted the Cowboys to pull off such an upset in Week 2. The team was coming off a disastrous 1–11 season and a 24–10 loss to Tulsa in its season opener. Looking at those circumstances, anyone could have considered a bet on Oregon a safe one.

One Louisiana bettor at @CaesarsSports wagered $100,000 on Oregon ML (-2500).Bet would've won $4,000.Final score: Oklahoma State 39, Oregon 31❌— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 12, 2026

However, with the Cowboys desperately looking to restore pride to the program, quarterback Drew Mestemaker led the charge. He threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while adding 109 rushing yards and another score, powering Oklahoma State to one of the biggest upsets of the season.

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With their victory over the Ducks, the Cowboys snapped a 21-game losing streak against FBS opponents, pulling off the first true shocker of the 2026 season.

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“We challenged [our players] this week in a really tough way and tough manner, and we had some meetings that weren’t very pleasant in here,” Coach Eric Morris said. “And they had to listen to how bad they were after hearing how good they were for such a long time.”

The Cowboys’ head coach was brought to tears as he watched his team perform at such a high level, and there was plenty of reason for the emotion. Oklahoma State didn’t just beat the Ducks; they thoroughly outperformed them.

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The Cowboys overwhelmed Oregon 554–281 in total yardage, ran 83 offensive plays, and piled up 237 rushing yards. But that wasn’t all. They also managed to tame one of college football’s most talented quarterbacks, Dante Moore, limiting him to just 191 yards on 14-of-29 passing.

After the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning acknowledged that the Cowboys certainly made the Ducks look like newbies.

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“The score was closer than it really was, because it really wasn’t close,” Lanning said. “We got our a— kicked.”

That said, what really happened? Where did the Oregon Ducks fall short that led to such a devastating defeat? Well, the head coach has now come forward to answer that question.

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Dan Lanning reveals what really cost Oregon the game

Oregon’s devastating loss may have one clear answer: its offensive struggles, particularly those of star quarterback Dante Moore, who was unable to find his usual rhythm. The star quarterback went 14-for-29 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, though his efficiency noticeably dipped.

“We didn’t have a lot of rhythm on offense; defensively, we gave up way too many explosives, some poor eye discipline, not winning at the point of attack,” Lanning added. “Our guys are much more capable of that, so all that starts with me. I didn’t prepare our guys well enough.”

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Not only was Oregon’s offense problematic, but its defense also struggled. Aside from Devon Jackson’s pick-six and an interception by Matayo Uiagalelei, the Ducks failed to make much of an impact. This is particularly concerning given Oregon’s talented defensive line, which failed to register a single sack and managed just one tackle for loss.

After narrowly surviving Boise State in Week 1, the Ducks could not engineer another late rally. Once viewed as one of college football’s elite teams, Oregon now appears set for a drop in the rankings.

“This is a game that we need to show improvement; we didn’t show improvement, so we have to see that now moving forward with our team,” Lanning said.

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With their record at 1–1, the pressure is now on the Ducks. But will they be able to redeem themselves in the coming days?