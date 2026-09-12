Oregon Fans Erupt With “Firing” Calls as Oklahoma State Outplays Dan Lanning & Co.

Oregon’s 34-27 home win over Boise State last week did not look like a statement from Dan Lanning’s team. The Ducks came into 2026 with national title talk, but that tight score left fans uneasy. Those doubts grew much louder once Week 2 started.

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The No. 6 Oregon (1-0) faced Oklahoma State (0-1) at Boone Pickens Stadium. It was the Ducks’ first road game of the year and their first trip ever to Stillwater. Heading into the game, Oregon was a 23.5- to 24.5-point favorite, whereas Oklahoma State had just lost 24-10 at Tulsa, finished 1-11 in 2025, and was rebuilding in Year 1 under Eric Morris.

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By halftime, Oklahoma State led 24-17. The score did not show how far behind Oregon was. The Cowboys had 353 total yards to Oregon’s 101. They averaged 9.5 yards per play to Oregon’s 3.1. First downs were 13-5, and time of possession was 17:24 to 12:36. What looked like a close game was already a real problem.

ESPN Insights flagged Oregon’s 252-yard first-half deficit as the worst half-margin of any game under Lanning. That is when the talk turned to the staff.

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At the time, it looked like the Ducks would be able to make a comeback, just like they did in Week 1. However, Oklahoma State wasn’t going to lose at home in a game where the Ducks didn’t have any answer for them. The final score read 39-31.

The disparity in terms of stats would make you think that Oklahoma State was the ranked team. In total, the Ducks rushed for 99 yards. On the other hand, the Cowboys ran for 249 yards. Two Oklahoma State players ran for more yards than the entire Oregon offense.

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Even in the passing game, Dante Moore completed 14 of his 29 attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State QB1 threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns. If not for his two interceptions, Oklahoma State could have won by more than a score.

According to Oregon fans, some of the issues are related to the appointments made by Dan Lanning to his coaching staff. Drew Mehringer is in his first season as Oregon’s sole offensive coordinator. He had been the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2022. Mehringer replaced Will Stein, who left for Kentucky. This year, the unit has started slow, stalled on third downs, and rarely hit big plays.

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The same questions now sit on the other side of the team. Chris Hampton is also a first-year full-time coordinator. He replaced Tosh Lupoi, who left for Cal. Under Lupoi, Oregon ranked third nationally in total defense and eighth in scoring defense in 2025.

Oregon was built to chase a national title behind Dante Moore and a deep roster. The Ducks also came in with a 12-game active road winning streak dating to October 2023 and an 18-2 road record under Lanning, and they had beaten the Cowboys 69-3 in Eugene last year. Those records are the main reason why fans displayed their frustration with the team online.

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One post read, “This is 1000% on Dan Lanning!!! This is what happens when you think you have the best roster in football, so you advance unknown, unproven, inexperienced, offensive, and defensive coordinators. This is one of the biggest mistakes he’s ever fu–ing made, and I hope it costs him dearly. 2026 Oregon has been absolute trash so far!!”

Another fan wrote, “Legit fire both and hire mid-season. Can’t be worse than what we are seeing.”

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The Ducks’ Week 1 already cost them several spots on the AP Top 25 Poll despite leaving with a fan. The AP voters punished Dan Lanning’s team for a poor showing against an unranked team. It remains to be seen how far will Oregon fall after Week 2’s result. A loss is truly disastrous. However, even a win would have led to a drop. Oklahoma State started its season with a loss.

One more fan said, “If Oregon loses this game, enough is enough. Fire Dan Lanning, every year expectations are that Oregon is a contender, and every year the season ends in embarrassment.”

Another posted, “Cancel the season. Fire Dan Lanning. This team is a-s.” A fifth added, “Dan Lanning might have to make the tough decision to fire a coordinator in season. This is ridiculous.”