Autzen Stadium is rarely a quiet place when Oregon takes on Washington. The rivalry brings plenty of noise from the stands, and Saturday’s regular-season finale was no different. Both teams had plenty at stake, with Oregon still chasing a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Every call mattered, and the tension inside the stadium continued to build as the game moved into the second quarter.

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That frustration soon made its way onto the field. After officials called another penalty against Oregon’s defense, some fans began throwing objects from the stands, briefly bringing the game to a halt. Yellow promotional ponchos could be seen flying onto the turf, along with other pieces of trash, as the home crowd reacted to a controversial pass interference call that benefited Washington.

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“The free ponchos go flying after a PI call upsets Oregon fans,” FOX College Football posted on X on 29 November after the incident.

Zuma NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Oregon Vs USC SEP 26 September 26, 2026 Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. 6 scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260926_zma_c04_638.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree526731

The incident took place in the second quarter, with Oregon trailing Washington 10-3. The Ducks had already been called for several penalties, and the latest decision only added to the frustration among fans at Autzen Stadium.

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Officials flagged Oregon defensive back Davon Benjamin for pass interference after Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw a deep pass intended for Trez Davis. The pass fell incomplete, but the penalty gave the Huskies additional yardage and kept their drive moving.

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Replays showed Benjamin was closely guarding Davis down the sideline, and the contact looked minimal before the ball sailed out of reach. The NBC broadcast crew questioned whether the pass was even catchable, fueling the outrage inside the stadium.

Soon, yellow ponchos began landing on the field. The items had been handed out to spectators as part of a promotional giveaway sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Centers. What was meant to be a simple stadium giveaway quickly became part of the crowd’s reaction to the officiating.

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NBC commentator Noah Eagle captured the moment during the broadcast, saying, “They are flooding the field with these ponchos.”

As more items came down from the stands, the situation began to interrupt the game. Stadium staff had to clear the playing surface before officials could get the action moving again.

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Public address announcer Don Essig also asked fans to stop throwing objects onto the field. Despite the announcement, some items continued to land near the end zone, extending the brief stoppage.

The interruption came during an important stretch of the game for both teams. Washington was looking to build on its early lead, while Oregon needed to respond and avoid falling further behind in front of its home crowd.

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Once play resumed, the Huskies continued their drive and eventually settled for a 46-yard field goal. The kick pushed Washington’s lead to 13-3 with 5:04 left in the second quarter.

Oregon managed to get three points back before halftime. Kicker Gage Hurych connected on a 49-yard field goal, bringing the score to 13-6 as the teams headed into the break.

Oregon had plenty at stake in the rivalry matchup

The frustration in the stands came at a time when Oregon could not afford many setbacks. The No. 12 Ducks entered the game with an 8-3 record and a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play. A win over Washington, along with an Indiana victory against Purdue, would have secured Oregon a place in the conference championship game.

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The Ducks had also won five of their previous six games and were looking to finish the regular season on a strong note. However, they were dealing with the absence of quarterback Dante Moore, who had suffered a concussion earlier in the campaign.

Washington, meanwhile, arrived in Eugene with a 7-4 record. The No. 24 Huskies were coming off a win over Indiana and had their own reasons to make the rivalry game count. A strong performance against Oregon would give them an opportunity to disrupt the Ducks’ plans at a crucial point in the season.

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The game also came amid other incidents involving objects being thrown onto college football fields during the 2026 season. Ole Miss was previously fined $250,000 by the SEC after fans threw objects onto the field, while Tennessee had also dealt with a similar disruption.

For Oregon, the focus remained on a game that carried significant postseason implications. But the ponchos landing on the field after the pass interference decision created an unexpected stoppage and became one of the most talked-about moments of the matchup.