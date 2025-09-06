Oregon Footballer’s Cancer Battling Mother Gets Final Wish Granted By Dan Lanning & Co. Before Surgery

“I’m officially a momma duck,” announced CJ Jackson as her son, Devon Jackson, signed his commitment to Oregon. Ever since then, she has been there with the Ducks, proudly admitting, “We did commit to the University as a family.” Her support has gone far beyond cheering from the stands. She connects with fellow parents of other Ducks’ players after games, shares snapshots of fanfare she spots at the airport, and fills her feed with retweets of team updates.

Such is the spirit of Momma Duck that even a cancer diagnosis couldn’t bring it down. In July, CJ Jackson learned she had breast cancer. But instead of stepping back to focus solely on her health, she stayed true to the role she had claimed with Oregon. Now, just four days before undergoing major surgery for breast cancer, she plans to suit up for green and yellow as they enter Week 2 as 27.5 favorites over Oklahoma State.

Taking to her Twitter account (that, safe to say, seems like a Ducks fanpage), she put that determination into words: “In July, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. One thing I wanted before starting down the road of major surgery, treatment, and recovery was to see #26 play in person at Autzen Stadium. So here I am, 4 days pre-op, to cheer on the Ducks and our son💚💚 ScoDucks💚💚💚.” Her son, touted as one of the faster linebacker prospects of his recruiting class, is ready to deliver the kind of performance that makes a mom proud— and head coach Dan Lanning has confirmed as much.

“He’s growing every single day,” coach Dan Lanning had said. “It’s hard when he’s been limited, it’s tough to be the guy that’s telling everybody what to do when you’re not the guy that’s in the dirt with them and in the action. So seeing him out there on the practice field has been really good for us so far in fall camp. He’s one of those guys where his play does the talk.”

Even though an injury kept him from being at full strength through much of the first half of fall camp, Jackson stayed committed to his routine and preparation. By mid-August, the fourth-year player and longest-tenured Ducks inside linebacker was back at full capacity, taking part in Oregon’s second team scrimmage on Aug. 16.

But his 2024 season? The redshirt sophomore appeared in all 14 games for Oregon, ending the season with 47 total tackles, including 26 solo, and 1.5 sacks– production that framed his move into 2025 with the expectation that the snap count would carry significance once again.

The team around him started fast a week ago, 59–13 over Montana State at Autzen, a tune that sets the rhythm for the tougher test arriving this weekend with a national TV window. All of that is backdrop to a simple picture: a linebacker ready to trigger downhill, and a mom in the stands taking the one thing she asked for into surgery week: time with her son’s game.