Oregon Insider Confirms Indiana Win Thanks to Heartbreaking Former 5-Star News

Oregon’s 2025 season has one glaring blemish, and it came against Indiana. That October loss now looms larger as the two Big Ten powers prepare to meet again in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal, with a national championship berth at stake. The Hoosiers enter as the clear favorite, winning 70.4 percent of computer simulations. Now, the gap has widened with a grim report from a Ducks insider.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: Oregon stud freshman RB Jordan Davison has broken his clavicle and will likely NOT be able play against Indiana, or for the rest of the playoffs, according to Ducks insider Aaron Fentress,” Recruits CFB posted on X on January 6.

While head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have yet to release an official statement, there has been no pushback. And that’s concerning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Davison’s absence is a production issue, a game-plan issue, and a psychological blow heading into the most important matchup of the season. The former 5-star recruit out of Mater Dei had quietly become central to Oregon’s offensive balance. This season, he logged 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. His team leaned on him in short-yardage situations, red-zone possessions, and late-game control. Indiana’s defense already limited the Ducks once. Removing him narrows Oregon’s margin even further.

Injuries, unfortunately, are not new to Jordan Davison’s freshman year. During Oregon’s first-round CFP win over James Madison, he was seen leaving the field in visible pain after the Ducks jumped out to a commanding lead. He was helped to the locker room while avoiding pressure on his right foot. Oregon pulled many starters that night and the RB stayed in too long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Davison still suited up in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, finishing with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns. That performance now reads differently. It may have been the last meaningful contribution of his postseason.

The timing could not be worse. Jayden Limar, a junior and occasional team captain, is expected to enter the transfer portal. That leaves Oregon thin and inexperienced at running back just days before facing the nation’s top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Indiana beat Oregon by 10 points at Autzen Stadium on the way to an undefeated season, a Big Ten title, and the No. 1 overall seed. Now, heading into the Peach Bowl, Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers are healthier, deeper, and more complete. The Ducks have more blue-chip talent but the Hoosiers have more experience. Dante Moore is 20 years old. Freshmen like Dakorien Moore, Brandon Finney, Dierre Hill, and Davison were asked to grow up quickly. Now one of the most important pieces is gone.

Oregon will still show up. But without Jordan Davison, the path to revenge looks significantly steeper. And yet, the Ducks aren’t arriving in Atlanta broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon’s defense keeps the door open

Oregon enters the Peach Bowl off their most dominant performance of the season. A 23-0 shutout of No. 4 Texas Tech. The first half was uneven offensively, with the Ducks managing only two field goals. The defense, however, never bent. Key stops of Red Raiders QB Behren Morton stabilized the game before it drifted. That pressure intensified after halftime.

LB Matayo Uiagalelei forced a fumble early in the third quarter and nearly returned it for a touchdown, setting up a critical Oregon score. In the final minute, Jordan Davison punched in the closing touchdown, a detail that now carries uncomfortable weight. If the defense can again limit explosive plays, the Ducks can keep this game within reach longer than expected.

Indiana has shown no signs of slowing. Curt Cignetti’s team is 14-0, Big Ten champions, Rose Bowl winners, and 3.5-point favorites in Atlanta. In their 38-3 dismantling of Alabama, Heisman QB Fernando Mendoza threw just 14 passes and still accounted for three touchdowns. The Hoosiers rushed for 215 yards against Alabama, more than the Crimson Tide managed in total offense. To win, Oregon must match Indiana’s precision snap for snap. Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi must be flawless in sequencing and adjustments.