Oregon LB Already Trying to Find Dylan Raiola Successor After QB Commits to Ducks

Dan Lanning is already gearing up for the 2026 season. With uncertainty surrounding Dante Moore, the Ducks have landed Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola. While the program celebrates landing the QB, the recruiting machine in Eugene is already churning. One of the team’s own players has taken the lead, publicly targeting the next potential star from the same family.

Oregon LB Dylan Williams tagged Raiola’s younger brother, Dayton, in Dylan’s Instagram post announcing the Oregon move with a “slide in” comment. Dylan followed it up with “stay tuned,” teasing that Eugene may be aiming for a full Raiola family reunion.

The Raiola family has been at the center of some chaotic weeks in college football, and Oregon’s landing of Dylan Raiola only adds to the drama. It all started when his younger brother Dayton, a three-star quarterback in the 2026 class and ESPN’s No. 76 among pocket passers, shocked the recruiting community back in November by decommitting from Nebraska.

Dayton, a highly prized recruit from Buford High School in Georgia, committed to the Huskers in September 2024. He chose to reopen his recruitment close to the early signing period.

Dylan’s own season had its ups and downs. Returning for his second year as Nebraska’s QB1, he made nine starts before a broken fibula in the Huskers’ November clash with USC ended his season. To make matters worse, Dylan’s uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, was fired by Nebraska in early December due to pass protection issues that resulted in Dylan being sacked nine times against Minnesota, ultimately leading to a season-ending injury.

“I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach,” HC Matt Rhule said. “We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the past four years and wish him the best moving forward.” Through it all, Rhule maintained a protective stance toward his star QB.

“I love Dylan like I love all my guys,” Rhule said when asked about the transfer portal speculations. “He’s in there doing treatment right now. So I don’t know about that.”

Meanwhile, all eyes are turning west to Eugene, where Oregon’s QB room is suddenly the center of its own drama.

Oregon QB room in flux

Dante Moore’s future move is the major issue hanging over Dan Lanning’s program following a blowout defeat to Indiana in the CFP semifinals. The redshirt sophomore is expected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares, but he hasn’t decided anything yet.

And just as the uncertainty was peaking, Dylan Raiola made things even more interesting by committing to Oregon. But the quarterback carousel doesn’t end there. Luke Moga, one of the Ducks’ backup QBs and one of the fastest signal-callers in the country, has entered the portal, joining Austin Novosad on the way out.

Suddenly, Oregon’s QB depth chart is looking thinner. If Moore leaves, Raiola could take over as a starter or stay behind Moore for a year, with an eye on the 2028 NFL Draft. Either way, the Ducks are playing a well-balanced act.

Meanwhile, Moore’s decision feels like a chess match with the NFL. Experts like Todd McShay and Colin Cowherd have warned that the New York Jets’ struggles could make this season’s top-prospect pick a risky move.

“This is one of those things I’ve always felt bad for professional athletes,” Cowherd said. “The better you are, the crappier franchise you go to. If I were Dante Moore and kind of wanted to come out. I would stay in college so that I don’t play with the New York Jets.”

Staying in Eugene could be the smarter long-term choice for Moore, as per experts, including Joel Klatt, both financially, with a reported $2.3 million NIL valuation, and for career development, too.

“I would say, ‘Go back to school.’ It’s no longer just a financial decision. He can make life-changing money at Oregon, much less the National Football League,” said Klatt.