Oregon LB Echoes Dan Lanning’s Locker Room Message Following Texas Tech Shutout

Oregon’s impressive 23-0 victory against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl showcased the potential of Dan Lanning’s team. Now, when a team performs at that level in a CFP game, credit goes to the head coach’s roster-building ability. Therefore, Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke openly about that.

“My teammates are awesome. Coaches are amazing, and the culture of Oregon football has changed; to have a shutout in the College Football Playoff is something special to be a part of,” said Boettcher after the victory.

With the win, Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ 13th victory of the season as Oregon advanced to the CFP semifinals, where it will face the winner of Indiana vs. Alabama in the Peach Bowl. Here, Boettcher’s words suggested that being part of such a fantastic team is a special feeling. Interestingly, the senior echoed the same locker-room message Lanning delivered after the victory.

“Proud of our players, the resiliency they showed, and their ability to stay calm and poised and collected under pressure. It’s not easy in big moments,” said Lanning in the post-game conference. “That team in that locker room has shown time and time again that they’re ready for big moments.”

The shutout etched Oregon into CFP history, making the Ducks just the third team ever to hold an opponent scoreless, alongside Michigan State (2015) and OSU (2016). The previous shutout in CFP history occurred when Clemson defeated OSU 31–0 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on December 31, 2016.

Now, this bowl performance by the Ducks showcased the team’s ability on both sides of the ball and reflected the winning culture Dan Lanning has instilled in the locker room.

While that standard was evident in the preparation and execution, Oregon’s defense held a high-powered Texas Tech offense to just 206 total yards. Oregon’s defense had stars everywhere, and they all showed up.

Boettcher led the team with 12 tackles and forced a fumble. His second-quarter takeaway set up an Oregon field goal, extending the Ducks’ lead to 6–0 at halftime.

From the opening drive, the Ducks swarmed Texas Tech. Behren Morton was under siege all night, sacked four times, and stripped early in the third quarter as momentum vanished for good. On the other hand, Texas Tech mustered only nine first downs and never found rhythm. Then Matayo Uiagalelei set the tone, ripping the ball from Morton and rumbling deep into the red zone to spark the scoring.

Brandon Finney Jr. recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble, while the offense matched that edge with calm efficiency.

Dante Moore was sharp and poised, completing 26 of 33 passes for 234 yards, while Oregon cashed in on short fields created by its defense. While Kenyon Sadiq and Noah Whittington handled the dirty work, converting key third downs and bleeding the clock, 13 points came directly from turnovers, and time of possession tilted heavily in favor of the green and yellow.

After Uiagalelei’s strip-sack set the Ducks up at the 6-yard line, Jordan Davison added a late 1-yard score to seal it. This shutout performance moved the Ducks one step closer to their ultimate goal, while the head coach also earned respect from the opposing side.

Dan Lanning’s squad is making waves

Oregon owned the Orange Bowl, and the numbers were loud. Oregon racked up more than 300 total yards, controlled the ball for nearly 40 minutes, and forced four turnovers, while Texas Tech, a 12–1 Big 12 champion making its first CFP appearance, never found any momentum.

The Red Raiders came in confident but left humbled.

Behren Morton was rattled all night as Oregon’s defense dominated up front, on the edges, and in the secondary. It was the toughest unit Texas Tech faced all season, even compared to ranked matchups against BYU, Utah, and Houston.

Perhaps that’s why respect followed dominance. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire had nothing but praise for Dan Lanning and his team.

“Hats off to Dan Lanning. Hats off to the Oregon Ducks,” said McGuire. “Just an incredible football team. They played at a really high level today. I told Dan after the game, I hope he wins the whole damn thing.”

Now, with a shutout statement and support from the opposing sideline, Oregon will face the Hoosiers in the semifinal.