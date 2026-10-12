Oregon Legend Throws Lane Kiffin’s LSU Under the Bus After Dan Lanning & Co. Hit Rock Bottom: “Nobody Else”

Losing to Kentucky in overtime didn’t hurt LSU as much compared to the ranking of a Big Ten team. Lane Kiffin’s Tigers slipped from No. 10 to No. 22 after the 35–34 defeat. Oregon (3-2), meanwhile, is unranked after its Week 6 loss, and former Ducks tight end George Wrighster III isn’t happy with how things have played out.

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“LSU has no business being ranked in the Top 25. No top-25 wins and lost to both the top-25 teams they played,” said Wrighster III on his College Football podcast on October 11. “The Oregon Ducks should still be ranked because they have played the hardest schedule in CFB. Nobody else has played 4 currently ranked teams.”

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After Week 6, LSU is 4-2, following its losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky. The latest loss (34-35) came in overtime against a Wildcats team that has surprised everyone in the SEC. Before that, the Tigers lost to the Rebels at Oxford in a nail-biter.

While the losses have been close, LSU has completely dominated in each of its four wins. Lane Kiffin’s team demolished Clemson (51-10) to start the campaign, followed by a 45-14 thrashing of Louisiana Tech. The other two wins came against Texas A&M (35-6) and McNeese State (63-14).

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Heading into Week 6, LSU was ranked No. 10, and Oregon was ranked No. 13. It strengthens Wrighster’s argument when you place these two teams together and their Week 6 competition. The Tigers played an unranked Kentucky team. Meanwhile, the Ducks battled No. 21 UCLA.

“Both of Oregon’s losses came to ranked teams, and both of them were close, to Oklahoma State and then UCLA when your quarterback is out,” Wrighster said. “Anybody who watched that game and saw how Dylan Raiola played, you can sit up there and be like, ‘Oh, Dante Moore was in, they win that game.’ It was 17 to 15.”

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It’s unclear how a loss to a unranked team still helps you maintain your Top 25 spot, while the Ducks got thrown out despite losing to a No. 21 team. After the Week 6 games, UCLA jumped to No. 12, and Kentucky is No. 15.

The only possible explanation can be the nature of the losses and how both offenses looked in Week 6. LSU still put up 27 points in regular time (7 more in OT), while the Oregon offense struggled to get going against the Bruins.

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Dylan Raiola, Oregon’s Week 4 hero, was benched by Dan Lanning during his first start for the Ducks. Entering the 4th quarter, Raiola had 43 passing yards and two interceptions and was replaced by backup QB Brock Thomas. who provided a spark, completing 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking to the media after the loss to UCLA, Dan Lanning expressed confidence that the team would bounce back in its upcoming games.

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“We’re fighting an uphill battle now, right?” Lanning said. “And again, you can’t look 10 weeks ahead. You have to look at what’s in front of us right now. We don’t control our destiny anymore, right? It’s not necessarily just up to us, but we do control how we respond. It’s very similar to what I just told our players in the locker room, right?”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are next, and the Oregon Ducks are preparing to face a team that gave the Indiana Hoosiers a real scare.