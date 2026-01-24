Oregon Misses Out on Jordan Seaton as Colorado Transfer Sends Public Message to Lane Kiffin

Dan Lanning and Oregon thought it had momentum. Jordan Seaton, the most coveted uncommitted OL in the transfer portal, was scheduled to visit Eugene. But the visit never happened. The Colorado transfer stayed an extra day in Baton Rouge, committed to Lane Kiffin and LSU, and sent a very public message that left little room for interpretation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Instagram, Jordan Seaton posted a hype video directed squarely at Lane Kiffin, LSU, and the state of Louisiana. The video opened with endorsements from national college football reporters, calling him “arguably the best left tackle in all of college football,” “a sure thing in the portal,” and a “potential projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.” The message then shifted to his own words.

“Summing up by saying this, this place is different,” Jordan Seaton said via his IG reel on January 23. “They say it’s different in Louisiana. But it’s hard to put it into words… It’s art and music, culture and creativity. It’s about the unrivaled pride for the state of Louisiana and the unrivaled passion for the Bayou Bengals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke about family, creativity, structure, and swagger, repeatedly framing LSU as the standard.

“I guess you could say we’re on the right track,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Seaton (@jseatt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon had reasons to believe it was in the race. Dan Lanning and OL coach A’lique Terry traveled to see Jordan Seaton. He posted photos with the Ducks’ staff, flashing the “O” hand sign. His public praise for QB Dante Moore only added fuel.

Moore’s decision to return positioned Oregon as a CFP contender with stability at QB and a clear opening at left tackle after multiple departures. That opening will not be filled by 6’5, 330-pound tackle, however. Jordan Seaton visited LSU this past weekend and posted from inside Tiger Stadium alongside Lane Kiffin and his nephew. The visit sealed it as LSU closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For Lane Kiffin, landing Jordan Seaton is a roster-defining win. He becomes LSU’s 40th transfer addition and the third Top-5 transfer, joining QB Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 QB in portal and No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

A former Five-Star Plus+ prospect from IMG Academy, Jordan Seaton started 22 games at Colorado, earned back-to-back second-team All-Big 12 honors, and graded as the highest-rated true freshman pass-protecting tackle in 2024 per PFF. He allowed no sacks in 11 of his first 13 games and carried a 91.4 grade into his sophomore season. In 2025, he allowed just 2.0 sacks on 328 pass-blocking snaps.

LSU secured a franchise left tackle with two years of eligibility remaining, and that reality reframes the rest of the Tigers’ offseason work. The offensive line struggled badly last season, but additions such as Devin Harper, Aliou Bah, Sean Thompkins, and Ja’Mard Jones laid groundwork. Jordan Seaton’s commitment turns that group from a project into a strength, particularly with Leavitt now under center. And that single decision fits cleanly into the larger blueprint Lane Kiffin brought with him to Baton Rouge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s transfer portal blueprint takes shape at LSU

Lane Kiffin’s arrival signaled an aggressive reset. After leaving Ole Miss in late November, he inherited a roster coming off a disappointing 7-6 season and wasted little time reshaping it. LSU’s 2026 class now includes 40 incoming transfers and 17 high school recruits, a haul that ranks No. 1 nationally and reflects one of the most assertive portal strategies.

According to ESPN’s Craig Haubert, LSU “emerged from the transfer cycle with one of the most dynamic players available,” a sentiment echoed by the numbers. The Tigers’ 349.00 composite score from 247Sports leads the 2026 class, narrowly ahead of Texas. Beyond volume, the quality and eligibility profile stand out. Several additions, including Umanmielen and safety Ty Benefield, arrive with multiple years remaining, giving LSU both immediate impact and future stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Leavitt at QB, eight offensive linemen added through the portal, and Jordan Seaton now anchoring the blind side, LSU has positioned itself for a fast turnaround. The Tigers will open the 2026 season at home against Clemson on September 5, a game that will offer an early referendum on Lane Kiffin’s approach.