Oregon News: Bryce Boettcher’s Hiccups Addressed as Evan Stewart Injury Has OC Worried

The Ducks have faced a massive shakeup on defense. They lost 11 of their top 15 tacklers from last year’s Big Ten championship roster. It’s like almost a full reset they got to do. And Tosh Lupoi is at the helm of it to find impact players who can step up immediately and bring some muscle and mindset to the field. Early in fall camp, Lupoi wasn’t thrilled with how the defensive line performed in the opener. But by the next practice, things started clicking better. A few key pieces are returning, like linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who led the team with 94 tackles. And then there’s edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who had 10.5 sacks last year. Both of them are expected to anchor the defense.

But Boettcher got two sports battling it out in his blood: football and baseball. After leading the Ducks with a whopping 94 tackles last year, he was actually on track to leave the gridiron behind and chase a pro baseball career. Boettcher’s baseball career had a breakout 2024 season on the diamond. He scored .276 with 12 home runs, grabbing 35 RBIs, and swiping 15 bases. The big leagues noticed him, and the Houston Astros drafted him in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB draft. And he initially had the dilemma of choosing between baseball and football. While it was widely believed Boettcher would choose pro baseball, he surprised everyone by deciding to return for a final year with Oregon’s football team. Tosh Lupoi recently chimed in during a Ducks’ press conference and made it clear just how much he respects Bryce Boettcher’s decision to return to football.

“He came in, and you know the A to B Explosive aggressive physicality, right?”Lupoi said on the 31st July presser. “Very apparent. The issue on day one was [that] you could step right and he might go out through the tunnel, back to the baseball field by accident, right? So I commend him on coming in routinely and asking. What exactly do I got to get better at? Do I got to fix?”

And Lupoi respects that about him. Bryce also snagged the Burlsworth Trophy as the top walk-on player last year. But here’s the thing, Bryce is all about heart and hometown pride. In an interview, he said, “I love my Ducks,” Boettcher said. “I love my hometown. And you know, if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it, I feel like I’d regret it down the road.” So when the NCAA granted him an extra year of eligibility, he simply couldn’t pass up the chance for a final run on the gridiron. And this time around, he’s 100% focused on football. Also, Bryce takes his assignments very seriously.

Lupoi continues, “At 6:00 a.m., this guy’s out there doing exactly what you said. Whether it’s working on his change direction and making his drills more reactionary. Not predetermined, which applies more to the game and ankle flexion, [and] flexibility. So, you talk about the epitome of a guy that’s going to attack the process. You know he came in with a different mentality. And I really commend a guy like that.” This singular focus means he’s been hitting the weight room hard and putting on 10-12 pounds, going from around 225 to above 230 pounds. He’s also been sharpening his pass-rushing skills, working on 1-on-1 moves.

Bryce commands the defense vocally and strategically, helping younger players with calls and positioning. Despite the challenges of ramping up speed against tough offenses in fall camp, Lupoi’s message about treating every day like it’s “Day One” fits Bryce like a glove. The linebacker embodies that fresh start mindset every day, refusing to rest on past successes or let last season’s playoff disappointment bog him down. Without baseball dividing his attention, Bryce has been able to focus fully on football drills, strength, and conditioning, which shows in his aggressive play during practice sessions.

Will Stein reflects on Evan Stewart’s injury

The Ducks’ major setback this season is losing their star WR, Evan Stewart, to injury. In a recent social media post on X, Oregon OC Will Stein candidly addressed the tough break Stewart’s facing. “Any time you lose anybody in your squad, it’s tough. Losing Evan was definitely tough, but [the] next man up mentality. We’ve been here before. I’ve been here before in my career, whether it’s as a player or as a coach. People get hurt in this game. It’s unfortunate. We wish it wouldn’t have happened, but it did. So it’s about guys stepping up, doing their job, learning, and growing. It’s what this fall camp’s all about. Trying to feel early on who that guy’s gonna be. Think we got a good group of kids: inexperienced, but talented. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out of camp to really take that spot.”

But the CFB’s “Next Man Up” theory echoes what every coach and fan knows deep down, making it clear the Ducks aren’t going to miss a beat because of Stewart’s absence. The attention quickly turns to younger talent like Dante Moore, who’s now staring down what many are calling the “ultimate test.” This kind of pressure cooker moment can either make a player or break one, and Moore’s been gearing up all offseason for his shot at stepping into the spotlight.

The mindset in Eugene shifts from sympathy to action mode. With Stewart sidelined, the Ducks’ offense leans on the next wave of receivers, like Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson, and Jurrion Dickey. They will rise and fill that devastating void. It’s a “prove it” moment that Stein highlighted. It’s a chance for someone new to step up and carry the torch. The team is rallying behind those guys, grinding every day in practice with hungry eyes and fast feet.