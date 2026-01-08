Oregon OC Makes Tough Personal Admission After Giving New Update on Jay Harris’ Availability

Since joining Kentucky as the new head coach, Will Stein has been pulling double duty. He’s building his staff and roster for the Wildcats while preparing the Ducks for the national championship. As Oregon prepares for the Peach Bowl game against Indiana at the CFP Semifinals, Stein admitted the difficulties he’s been going through at a personal level.

Arriving at Atlanta with Oregon, Stein expressed his true feeling that he’s blessed to be back with the Ducks, carrying out the OC role for Oregon in the CFP run. At the same time, he admitted it’s difficult to manage two duties, especially double-dipping with travelling all across the country, but he is trying to adapt to the situation. Honoring his commitment to the Ducks, Stein is focused on the task at hand. He wants to leave Oregon on a winning note, as he claims that the university has “given” a lot to him and his family.

“You know, I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in,” Stein said at the January 7 press conference. “I’m not trying to think too much about things I can’t control, what I know that I can control, and trying to be the best offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks right now.”

“I was told I looked refreshed today. I have not felt that way, that’s for sure. It’s not easy for anybody. Is it difficult? Sure. It’s difficult across the country, though. Everybody’s dealing with it. Oregon is, IU is, it’s going on everywhere. So there are distractions out there that you just handle.”

After Will Stein was named Kentucky’s head coach on December 1, he spent the initial days of the week in Lexington, building his first roster for the University of Kentucky with portal additions. He got back to Eugene to prepare Oregon for the CFP Semifinals against No. 1 Indiana. Although the OC is back to duty, it’s going to be a tough battle for the Ducks to match Indiana’s defense, especially with the injuries and player availability on the offense.

Although the Ducks’ offense has rarely been static this season, the limited availability in the receivers’ room kept Will Stein and Dan Lanning in a position to get the right guys in place to move the football and score against Indiana, the only team that posted a loss for the Ducks this season. At this stage, Stein gave an update on the junior Jay Harris’ contribution and availability.

Will Stein on Jay Harris’ availability for the Peach Bowl

Oregon is shorthanded at the running back position ahead of the Indiana game. The Ducks’ leading touchdown rusher, Jordan Davison, suffered an injury at the Orange Bowl. With Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes declared for the transfer portal, Jay Harris, who was believed to be a valuable replacement, also announced his entry to the transfer portal earlier this week.

While Harris’s availability for the CFP semifinal remains questionable, Will Stein admitted that he’s still with the team, preparing for the Bowl game.

“Jay, I think he’s an exceptional back,” Stein said. “He’s got great balance. He can run. He can really catch the ball. So I think he’s at a spot now to really flourish given the opportunity.”

Harris has only 26 carries for 116 yards with one touchdown and three catches for 57 yards in the 10 games he played this season. The former Division II All-American hasn’t played in three of the last four games. He played more than seven offensive snaps in only two games, but the banged-up running back position gave him meaningful action in the biggest game of the season.