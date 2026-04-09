Oregon QB Dante Moore Shares Truth Behind Meeting ‘Role Model’ Tom Brady

For Dante Moore, meeting Tom Brady wasn’t just about a photo-op; it was about getting a blueprint for greatness. The Oregon QB1 grew up admiring the former New England quarterback. When the moment finally arrived, Moore found a lesson in competitive fire that he’ll carry throughout his career.

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At the Flag event in March, Moore had the opportunity to play with Tom Brady, but he did not let the meeting go to waste, as the Oregon QB asked for insights on leadership and competition. The Oregon QB was star-struck but was more fascinated by how Brady still has ‘it.’

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“It was a very, very interesting conversation. It was my first time meeting in person. I was like a kid in a candy store. That’s like the GOAT. He’s my role model, I want to be. He’s a guy that’s a competitor and wins football games and is the greatest to do it,” Moore said.

Moore knew that this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and he seized it with a blueprint for a better career trajectory.

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“I got to see him playing the flag football game. He’s still playing like he was. I’m just like, this is impressive. I don’t know how old he is. He’s just great. But he just made sure that if I had any questions—and I asked a lot of questions, because that was my chance to—so I just asked him tons of questions. He gave me a lot of information. And that was a night I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life,” Moore said.

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Before he made his case for the ‘GOAT’ in the pros, Brady was a backup quarterback at Michigan. The Wolverines gave him the blueprint that he followed for the rest of his career. Just like him, Moore also has a Michigan connection. Instead of college ball, the Oregon QB played high school football at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.

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Moreover, Brady wasn’t the only one that Dantre Moore got a chance to meet. There were other NFL royalty in attendance.

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“I got a chance to talk with Drew Brees as well, and Sean Payton and them out there. We talked a lot about football. But Brady is a great guy. He was just someone who still has that competitive nature in his eyes,” Moore continued.

Dantre Moore gave up a chance to get an early head start in the pros to return for another year at Dan Lanning’s program. He would have the QB2 in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback that Tom Brady’s Raiders are expected to take with their No. 1 pick.

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Why did Dante Moore return?

Dante Moore decided at the start of this year to return to the Ducks rather than declaring himself for the NFL draft. Analysts projected Moore as a first-round pick because of his exemplary performance last season. He decided to opt out of another season at Eugene.

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“When it comes to me just making my decision, of course, I want to feel most prepared and what’s best for my situation, especially as a quarterback. And with my decision, it’s been very tough. I prayed a lot about it, talked to many people, my mentors, and people I just look up to, and with that being said, of course I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions,” he said.

The star QB was a five-star recruit who chose to begin his journey at UCLA, where he started five games. After Chip Kelly left the Bruins, Moore packed his bags for Eugene. During the 2024 season, he sat behind Dillon Gabriel to soak in Will Stein’s offense.

Moore finally got his chance to be a starter last season, and he didn’t disappoint. However, Oregon couldn’t get past a Big 10 rival yet again in the playoffs, as Indiana thrashed the Ducks on their way to the national championship game. The next season offers Lanning and Moore another shot at redemption.