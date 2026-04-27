Oregon QB Dylan Raiola’s Weight Concerns Become Severe After Spring Game

While Dylan Raiola’s arm impressed 45,000 fans at Oregon’s Spring Game, it was his waistline that unexpectedly stole the headlines. Despite a move to Eugene, the former Husker is still surrounded by an issue that followed him during the entirety of his time at Lincoln.

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An independent NFL reporter, Dov Kleiman, shared a video on his X showing Raiola, who has clearly added some more pounds with a little pot belly. In the pictures from the game, Raiola looks out of shape and “extremely overweight.” Trolling Raiola, the reporter mentioned that he “is eating good this off-season.”

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Raiola is making his first appearance since suffering a broken fibula in November during Nebraska’s game against USC. That abruptly ended his season for Matt Rhule’s team. However, even before that, the ‘weight’ discourse followed the quarterback.

Unfortunately, it came from Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who said that Raiola won’t be a great quarterback in the Big 10 at 240 lbs. This was after he had an impressive freshman year with the Huskers. Before his sophomore year, Raiola worked to get in the 220-230 lbs range, and for a bit, the discourse died down. While we don’t yet know what Raiola weighs, his recovery from the injury may explain his form. Moreover, he is planning to sit behind Dante Moore in the 2026 season.

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Fans quickly poured into the comments to highlight the weight gain, with one calling it a failed attempt to imitate Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a torn ACL. Another called him a left tackle who can throw the ball. However, many argue that Raiola has hardly looked different from what he was in 2025, considering he has never been the most athletic quarterback out there.

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While his weight was a concern, his performance at the spring game was very commendable. The former Cornhusker completed seven of 13 passes and threw for 146 yards and a touchdown. His most exciting play was a 76-yard throw to wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. It was an “emotional” moment for Raiola.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just hoping it didn’t blow it dead, because I know Evan’s not getting caught. So now he was running down. I was running down. It was kind of surreal. I don’t really remember what happened. I just remember getting the end zone. And Evan was excited. All the guys were excited. You could just see the connection of our team, you know, here and there. But it was good to see in front of all our fans. It all come together,” Raiola said after the game.

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Dan Lanning on Dylan Raiola’s spring game display

Dan Lanning has been very impressed not just by Dylan Raiola but also by the situation in his quarterback room. Dante Moore also completed 7 of 11 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. But Raiola stole the show.

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“I saw a guy who enjoys playing football,” Dan Lanning told reporters postgame. “I saw him light up. Overall, I was just excited to see Dylan playing out there with some joy and passion and really understanding what we’re trying to do on the field. Every one of these guys cheer for each other’s success,” Lanning said.

Raiola himself has been impressed by the connection among the program’s quarterbacks. Moore could not hide his joy as Raiola participated in his first “Shout” at the spring game.

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“We have our fun when it’s necessary, but then when it’s time to lock in, we can lock it in,” Raiola said. “They’re such a great group of guys to be around every day. Makes coming here a lot easier, know, being so far away from home, but yeah, the quarterback room has been tremendous, and I love each and every single one of them.”