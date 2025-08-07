Oregon RB Coach Confirms Dan Lanning’s Masterplan for Dante Moore in Surprising Revelation

The Oregon Ducks’ offense is stepping into the spotlight this fall. It’s not just about Dante Moore’s laser-sharp passes or those jaw-dropping deep shots. Nope, the running game is quietly making waves too. After five practice sessions filled with energy and grit, Dan Lanning and crew have been cooking up something special. When the Ducks’ head coach talked about sixth practice, he said, “Some of those explosives today weren’t necessarily shots down the field… Some of those explosives today were explosive runs, and that’s credit to the O-line and the backs doing a great job.” The big guys up front are opening up juicy holes, and the backs are seizing those moments like hungry cats on a windowsill.

Offensive coordinator Will Stein says about 80-85% of the offense is locked in, but they’re still dialing in tweaks because perfection’s the goal. And above it all, the defense, especially the secondary, is coming along nicely, meaning this team is shaping up to be a well-rounded, scrappy bunch with something to prove. But the question is about the running backs. Remember last year Jordan James went for 1250+ yards, and the second best, Noah Whittington, went for just 540? But now that James is with the 49ers, what happens to the running game?

Ra’Shaad Samples, the Ducks’ running backs coach, pulled back the curtain on Noah’s yardage and the RB1 game plan without James this season. If you thought there would be a designated RB1 hogging the carries, you’re wrong. Samples said, “In the best situation, you want a bunch of RB1s, right? And I think Noah was coming off of injury last year, like you said. I think that played a big part into it. I think as the year went on, you saw those kind of carries balance out a little bit more.” No doubts there. Coming back from an ACL injury is not easy. Moreover, Noah still had a respectable season last year. No, with a fully healthy Noah, is he the RB1? Nope.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Ohio State at Oregon Jan 1, 2025 Pasadena, CA, USA Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Samples continued to underscore their philosophy around the rushing attack. “I think it’s hard when you got to put the carries on one guy and that’s not something we plan on doing. Luckily, we have a bunch of guys who can carry the ball, who can do some different things, and I don’t see that being a thing we do this year. I think we’re going to have a couple guys that can run the ball.”

With Noah Whittington returning from injury and Makhi Hughes transferring in after a 1,401-yard campaign at Tulane, the Ducks’ running back room is both deep and dynamic. Add in Jay Harris pushing for a role, and you have a committee ready to keep defenses guessing while maintaining a fresh, explosive ground game that complements Moore’s developing passing attack.

And honestly, that’s exciting! Oregon’s rushing game feels like a loaded buffet for defensive coordinators. It’s the ultimate backfield buffet with fresh legs, diverse running styles, and a plan that keeps opponents guessing. This season’s offense is a full-court press with running backs ready to carve out their share of glory. And if you ask us? That’s some delicious football planning you can cheer for every Saturday.

Dante Moore’s speed surge

Dante Moore’s offseason speed gains have given us all something to get excited about. Once known mostly for his cannon arm, this guy has quietly been putting in the work to flip the script. When Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel shared that Moore hit 21.5 mph on the speed drills, half a tick faster than his initial goal of 21, it hit people like a lightning bolt. Zach even admitted, “I was standing next to Dante Moore, and I’m not gonna lie, my eyebrows raised.” That’s how real and surprising this leap is.

Imagine defenses trying to decide whether to focus on Moore’s rocket arm or his sudden burst out of the pocket. Moore himself is pumped about this shift, telling the media, “I’m excited to see what I can do with my feet,” adding, “Made me happy. I almost cried.” Can you blame him?

At 6’3”, 210 pounds, this guy is turning into a legitimate running threat, meaning not only more excitement for the fans but an unpredictable weapon that keeps defenders guessing. As Travis Rook-Ley from Ducks Rising put it, “I think naturally, his athleticism gets under discussed, because people think of him just like, arm, arm, arm.” Well, not anymore.

This speed boost plugs perfectly into Oregon’s broader game plan, especially with the running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples emphasizing a shared workload among backs. With Moore sprinting around and a backfield loaded with talent like Noah Whittington and Makhi Hughes, the Ducks’ running game is a team effort blending power runs, fresh legs, and a QB who can now extend plays with his feet. Ducks Nation, buckle up; this offense just turned up the dial on excitement, and Dante Moore’s newfound wheels are a big part of why Saturdays in Eugene are going to be must-watch TV this season.