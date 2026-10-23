Oregon Reporter Gives Fresh Update on Evan Stewart’s DUII Arrest Amid False Reports

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart’s DUII arrest has raised questions about his legal situation, but the latest update has added an important clarification to the case. Oregon reporter Ryan Clarke has now explained why online records show no formal complaint filed, addressing inaccurate reports about the ongoing process.

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On October 23, Clarke shared an update on X following his conversation with the Springfield Police Department the previous day. The reporter explained that prosecutors are still waiting to receive evidence before formally filing charges against Stewart.

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“Based on my conversation with Springfield PD yesterday, this is inaccurate. Prosecutors are awaiting delivery of evidence, which can sometimes take days or weeks depending on if it was a blood draw, before formally filing charges. That’s why it says “no complaint filed” online,” Ryan posted on X.

His statement indicates that the absence of a formal complaint at this stage is linked to the evidence-gathering process. It does not, by itself, establish that the case has been dismissed or that prosecutors will not pursue charges.

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Stewart, a fifth-year senior wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, was arrested on Sunday and booked into Springfield Municipal Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), according to Springfield police. KATU ABC reported that he was released approximately an hour after being booked.

On Monday morning, a University of Oregon Athletics representative told local news outlets, “We are aware of the incident and are gathering information at this time.”

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The arrest also raised questions about Stewart’s availability for Oregon’s game against Illinois. Before the incident, he had recorded 27 receptions for 352 yards and four touchdowns in five games during the 2026 season, making him a significant part of the Ducks’ passing attack.

Stewart previously recorded 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024 before suffering a right patellar tendon injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

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Clarke’s update provides important context for interpreting the online record, but the legal process remains ongoing. The timing of any formal charges remains uncertain as the evidence-gathering process continues.

While Clarke’s update clarified the status of the case, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has also addressed the situation from the program’s perspective, outlining how the Ducks will handle any potential disciplinary action involving Stewart.

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Dan Lanning addresses Evan Stewart’s arrest

According to the Ducks Wire, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has confirmed that the program will handle any disciplinary action against Stewart internally. Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday following, Lanning declined to comment further as the team continues gathering information about the incident.

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Stewart missed Oregon’s game against Nebraska on Saturday night because of an injury. He was booked at 7 a.m. on Sunday after being pulled over and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. According to the Springfield Police Department, he was later released.

Oregon also has depth at the position, giving the Ducks other options at wide receiver if Stewart misses additional time. Until the team announces a decision, Stewart’s availability for upcoming games and any potential disciplinary action remain unconfirmed.

Lanning’s response is similar to how he approached an earlier arrest involving Oregon’s running backs coach. Ra’Shaad Samples was charged in April 2026 with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving. He allegedly backed his truck into a parked car in downtown Eugene and left the scene without exchanging information.

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Rather than announcing a public punishment, the Ducks handled any disciplinary action against Samples internally.