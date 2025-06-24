Oregon Reporter Upset Over New 5-Star Ryder Lyons Development

Ryder Lyons‘ tale is developing as one of the largest recruiting dramas in the 2026 class. Measuring 6’2″ tall and weighing nearly 200 pounds, Lyons comes from Folsom, California, and has been a top quarterback prospect for a long time, with five-star accolades. Early on, Lyons caught the attention of blueblood programs nationwide—Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Ole Miss, and a few others—but as the dust cleared, the competition came down to two: the Oregon Ducks and the BYU Cougars. The Ducks’ recent history with quarterbacks, two Heisman finalists, and Bo Nix’s quick ascent in the NFL was a big plus.

Lyons’ official weekend visit to Eugene presented him with the opportunity to observe Oregon’s culture firsthand. But BYU provided something more: a link to Lyons’ faith. As a Mormon, Lyons has announced to serve a one-year mission following high school, postponing college to 2027. Recruiting experts and fans both deliberated long and hard over Lyons’ priorities. Just a week ago, talk about the 2026 five-star quarterback was all about Oregon. On3 lead analyst Steve Wiltfong had placed his expert pick on the board for the Ducks, and for an instant, it seemed Eugene was where it’s at for Lyons. Oregon, fresh from coming up short on one other top QB prospect, Jared Curtis (who committed to Georgia), was in bad need of a marquee win, and getting Lyons would have been exactly what they needed to close the book.

But things altered as soon as Lyons concluded his official visit to BYU on June 19. The story suddenly changed. On3’s Pete Nakos, who earlier this spring had forecasted USC as Lyons’ destination, was now enlisting Steve Wiltfong in a fresh prediction—this time, both of them envisioned Lyons choosing BYU. How last week’s predictions differ from this week’s outcome is something to behold. And Oregon beat writer Zachary Neel does put it in his voice. “Something doesn’t sit right with me about experts logging a pick for one team for months, and then switching it a day before the announcement so they keep their ‘accuracy’ up.” Neel writes on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He adds, “I know that’s the industry, but it feels cheap.” Just days ago, Oregon was the prohibitive favorite, with analysts and fans alike penciling in Lyons as the next great Duck quarterback. And now, with his commitment pending, it’s BYU that has the momentum. The flip-flop by the analysts isn’t all about a sudden change of heart. The Cougars, previously an underdog in the race, had been quietly making their case. Lyons’ religious and family connections to the LDS provided BYU with a special advantage. It’s an eye-opener that in the game of college football, nothing is final until the pen has dried on signing day. Oregon might have had its moment in the sun, but BYU’s scramble at the finish was forceful enough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryder Lyons shares his BYU experience

BYU’s football program is going all out, and at the heart of it all is five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California, whose every step has turned into recruiting gold. Head coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, committed to the future of the program, directed the coaching staff to coddle Lyons. With family roots running deep into the history of BYU, particularly the relationship with his sister.

Lyons is surrounded by fellow recruits such as prospective teammates like four-star tight end Brock Harris and offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, who have already committed to BYU and are trying hard to persuade him. Harris, in particular, has been a primary recruiter, contacting Lyons for months. The staff and coaches don’t avoid BYU’s religious-based atmosphere—they affirm it, teaching Lyons how he can develop as a player and as a person within the Cougar culture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There are rumors of NIL, but those close to Lyons say he’s not pursuing the largest check. He wants a place where he feels comfortable, where his values and goals match. At the end of the visit, Lyons posts pictures and anecdotes on social media, basking in the experience and the friendships he’s established. The weekend is a blur of laughter, deep discussion, and an increasing sense that BYU could be the spot for him.