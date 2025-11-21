FOX’s Joel Klatt Predicts Massive Big Ten Shake-off Coming This Saturday

The stakes couldn’t be higher in Week 13, where playoff hopes are on the line for Lincoln Riley’s Trojans. USC’s high-powered offense is averaging over 40 points per game. However, according to FOX’s Joel Klatt, that won’t be nearly enough to overcome a fatal flaw when they step into Oregon’s Autzen Stadium.

Lincoln Riley has failed to revive USC to the heights he achieved at Oklahoma. Of late, things have improved on the recruiting front. To add to that, their 8-2 record in the 2025 season looks much better than how the Trojans fared last year (7-6). But the goal is to reach the playoffs. Another loss, and they can wave it goodbye.

As per Fox analyst Joel Klatt, USC has shown real progress on the offensive side of the ball. Jayden Maiava has spread the ball well, and with a consistent run game, Riley has had a balanced attack. However, the issue is on the other side of the ball, and that made Klatt favor Dan Lanning’s Ducks. “I think Oregon wins this game by 10. This is a game that they have to have. So they’ll play well,” he said on his show. Currently, Oregon is favored to dominate on its home turf, with the spread set at -9.5.

Riley hired D’Anton Lynn to fix his inconsistent defense. In his first two years, the Trojans lacked physicality and were constantly beaten on the line of scrimmage. This season, both the pass and run defenses have not been up to the mark. In the latter, the Trojans are ranked 63rd among FBS teams, conceding an average of 146 rushing yards per game. That’s where Oregon’s run game (ranked 8th in the nation with 233 rushing yards/game) can take advantage.

“Oregon can run the rock. That’s what USC has struggled with. They’re a better rushing team per carry than Notre Dame. And we know what Notre Dame did against this USC team,” Klatt pointed out.

In their rivalry game against the Irish, the USC defense managed to contain CJ Carr and even forced several turnovers. However, they couldn’t do anything about Jeremiyah Love, who went for 228 yards on 24 carries. Overall, Notre Dame had 308 rushing yards. Even in their loss against Illinois, the Trojans failed to stop the run on crucial downs.

So, there has been a pattern. If we know anything about Lanning, it’s that he’ll identify it and make USC sweat throughout the game. The only hope for Riley is if his offense takes over and dominates the time of possession.

WR Makai Lemon remains a threat

The defense remains a major concern for Lincoln Riley; however, USC’s offense is coming off well. Leader of the offense, Jayden Maiava, ranks No. 1 in QB rating nationally, with 18 touchdowns and six rushing scores, posing a challenge for the Ducks’ secondary. His ability to extend plays and move out of the pocket remains a huge contributor to his successful passing game. A balanced ground plus aerial attack with Makai Lemon and JaKobi Lane in the WR corps.

Even Dan Lanning acknowledges the ‘Makai Lemon’ threat. “He’s a tough matchup,” coach Lanning said. “The fact that they move him around certainly makes it a challenge. It’s hard. You’ve seen some teams try to match up to him, and that can be difficult in certain calls, also could be an indicator at times.”

Lemon remains a prized player in USC’s offense. Over the last ten games, he has chipped in ten touchdowns for 1,000 yards, averaging seven catches per game. On the other hand, Lane is as explosive, with four touchdowns to his name, after accumulating 585 yards.

But the offensive line buckles against pressure. In the last three consecutive wins, Maiava was sacked six times, bringing the overall tally to 11. Add that to the factor of a hostile crowd, and it could a long day for the Trojans.