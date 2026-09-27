Oregon vs. USC Controversy: QB in Ambulance, Fight Breaks Out, Foulant Gets Doxxed & More

Before the Saturday night game between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans began, football analyst Geoff Schwartz shared his thoughts on X. In his post, Schwartz asked two simple questions. “Do we see a Dante Moore who can will his team to a win? Can he avoid pressure and find a second or third guy?” he wrote.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His questions seemed even more relevant after the Ducks’ upset loss to Oklahoma State. However, the Oregon Ducks did not disappoint their fans on Saturday. They defeated the USC Trojans on their own turf, 41-27. Yet, the headline is not about the victory. Instead, it is about quarterback Dante Moore and everything that unfolded around him during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC linebacker laughed after injuring Dante Moore

Dante Moore had done what the Oregon Ducks needed from him before being forced out of the game in the second quarter. His efficient play kept the offense moving as he completed 8 of 10 passes for 77 yards and added 10 yards on the ground, including the scramble that led to his injury.

Now, let’s get to what created the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a second-quarter play with Oregon facing second-and-9, Moore scrambled toward the red zone and initiated a feet-first slide to end an 11-yard run at the USC 12-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Moore slid to the ground, making himself a defenseless player, USC linebacker Desman Stephens II came in low and delivered a forcible shoulder hit to Moore’s head and chest. The collision snapped Moore’s head backward and sent him hard into the turf. He appeared momentarily incapacitated and displayed a fencing response, an involuntary posture that can occur following a severe head impact.

Oregon players immediately confronted Stephens, leading to a prolonged altercation involving players from both sidelines. Officials flagged Stephens for targeting, resulting in his automatic ejection from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports posted on X: “Every player for both Oregon and USC was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the aftermath of Desman Stephens’ hit on Dante Moore, which was ruled targeting. Any player who receives a second such penalty will automatically be disqualified from the game.”

However, cameras also caught Stephens smiling while interacting with teammates on the sideline, adding another layer to an already tense situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play was delayed for roughly 15 minutes as medical staff attended to Moore. He was fitted with a neck brace, placed on a stretcher, and taken from the field before being transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s backup quarterback, Dylan Raiola, stepped in immediately following the play and threw a touchdown pass on his second snap.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that did not end the fallout from the hit.

A fight broke out in the tunnel after the game

The second-quarter hit by Desman Stephens II on Dante Moore had already created considerable tension. The linebacker’s reaction after the play further angered members of the Oregon Ducks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the incident, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said, “It was a disgusting play. The energy changed. A lot of guys on the sideline, they were emotional in that moment, including myself.”

However, few could have expected the tension to carry over into a postgame confrontation.

As players from both teams left the field and headed toward their respective locker rooms, they began exchanging words in the Coliseum tunnel. The verbal confrontation escalated into a physical scrum, with players pushing and shoving one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, members of the coaching staff and stadium security intervened quickly and separated the opposing players before the situation could develop into a full-scale brawl.

However, the tension surrounding the incident soon led to another serious issue.

Desman Stephens II faced online threats

Following Stephens’ targeting call and subsequent ejection for his hit on Moore, the online backlash quickly crossed into harassment and safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the play aired, angry fans flooded Stephens’ Instagram account with comments criticizing the hit and his reaction. The situation became more serious when users began posting threats and sharing personal information, including photos and the public address of Stephens’ family home.

As the threats and harassment continued, Stephens reportedly made his Instagram account private from the locker room before eventually deactivating or deleting it to stop the incoming messages.

His X account remained public initially, although it had reportedly been largely inactive well before the game. That may explain why Instagram became the primary target of the backlash.

As for Moore’s current situation, he was taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center for further evaluation. A team spokesperson said the quarterback had movement in all of his extremities and was undergoing a thorough evaluation. Head coach Dan Lanning also confirmed that update.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s in recovery, so I’m not going to speak too soon. But he is moving,” Lanning mentioned. “He has the ability to move. So we continue to assess him.”

For now, Oregon fans will be hoping for positive news and a smooth recovery for Moore.