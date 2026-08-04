Oregon WR Forced to Miss Entire Season Due to Injury Gives Health Update

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are entering what he agreed to be a “national-championship-or-bust” season. As fall practice begins, the team has positive injury news that has set the tone for a highly energetic fall camp. One of the Ducks’ key offensive figures is back and fully healthy ahead of the 2026 season.

“I feel like I’ve been starved of football almost, if that makes sense, just because you know my last real snap was what Penn State Big Ten, so that was a minute ago. So for me, I’ve never honestly sat from a sport that long ever. I’ve never had an injury that recovered that long. So yeah, I’m hungry. I’m ready to play,” wide receiver Evan Stewart said at Oregon Ducks Media Day on August 3.

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After a decent 2024 season, Stewart was gunning for a much-improved 2025 season until an injury ruined his plans. During practice in early June, he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and was forced to miss the entire 2025 season. Having football snatched from him by an unwanted stranger was not a feeling Stewart ever thought he would embrace; yet, he was diligent in his recovery process to ensure his return before the 2026 season

“I definitely feel more explosive. I was always a top-end burner. So it was surprising for me, catching myself getting real explosive in acceleration just because I always wanted to have that. Now I feel like I got both.”

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The Ducks were brilliant last season, securing a 13-2 record. They seemed like the team to beat, until they met the eventual champions, Indiana, in the Peach Bowl. While his team secured the win, Stewart watched them from the sidelines, excited about what could have been his season to shine.

“Watching it last year. I mean, of course, some games I was there, some games I wasn’t,” Stewart said. “So watching on the TV with these plays, I’d be like, I know if that was me. Like, you know what I’m saying, like.”

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It was not the first time Stewart was going to be held back by an injury. During his sophomore season at Texas A&M, Stewart entered the season with immense expectations but was limited to just eight games due to a persistent leg injury. Despite the missed time, he was a highly effective deep threat when he was on the field. He led the Aggies with four touchdowns and 38 receptions, and finished third on the roster in total receiving yards (514).

It was this performance that led him to Oregon in 2024. He stepped into a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Playing in 13 games, he became one of the team’s primary weapons, finishing second among Ducks receivers in catches and yards. He recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. After his injury in 2024, he was replaced by Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, who both had breakouts in 2025.

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Now, Stewart is entering his final season in college football, one that can make or mar the future of his football career. As he prepares, he has been overwhelmed with inspiring comments from his teammates and coaches. A common narrative about him is how much of a leader he has become as he prepares for his senior year.

Dante Moore speaks on Stewart

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Dante Moore had a stellar 2025 season that was without WR Stewart. However, having seen the player put in work, the QB is impressed and has even gone on to say that Stewart’s offseason work was “the greatest offseason I’ve ever seen.”

“The way he just came in every day, early in the mornings, late nights, just pushing himself, pushing the team,” Moore said. “Of course, his past year wasn’t the year he wanted, and it’s just that with that incident, I mean, it just made him love the team even more. Because at the end of the day, we all appreciated him for the supporting things he did.”

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The feeling between the pair is mutual, and Stewart could not hide how he felt about Moore’s words. “It means a lot. I love Dante. We have a great relationship, and working with him every single day in workouts and summer conditioning has just been different.”

The QB and WR will hopefully be able to translate this camaraderie to the field and help the Ducks make a deep playoff run. They went out in the first round of the playoffs last season, but with Stewart ready, the Ducks could cause problems for a few teams.