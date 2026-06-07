Oregon WR’s $80K Prom Spending Becomes Latest Flashpoint to Prove NIL Wild West in Full Effect

Dakorien Moore’s prom was meant to be one night of celebration. Instead, it became a symbol of how NIL has changed college football. Before Bryce Underwood even stepped on campus, he signed a $10.5 million deal with Michigan. Now, recruits like Moore are seeing that same money arrive early. Many top players graduate high school in December, join college in January, and cash NIL checks while classmates still sit in class. Moore’s $80,000 prom was the clearest proof of that new reality.

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Yes, Moore’s prom celebration reportedly cost more than $80,000, which included lunch for about 100 people, a viewing stage, large arches decorated with silk roses and hydrangeas, and a special “reveal” moment at the time when he and his date saw each other. A videographer recorded the entire event, including Moore throwing $20 bills into the air as he walked through a flower arch before leaving for prom in a chauffeured Bentley.

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Moore’s mother, Marjahn Moore, wanted the night to be unforgettable for her son, and she also believed that when you do well in your life, you show it too.

“I wanted it to be one of the best experiences of his life,” Marjahn Moore said. “You graduated, you did well for yourself, and your prom should show that.”

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To make the night memorable, he spent money on several luxury items, including a $12,000 event planner, $2,000 Louis Vuitton sneakers, and about $10,000 worth of matching outfits for him and his date after prom.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Minnesota at Oregon Nov 14, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore 1 watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20251114_taw_wb2_08″Like we’re on top of the world, like it was just our night for that one night. We definitely took advantage of that,” Moore said.

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With Nike’s CEO Phil Knight’s backing, Oregon spends a lot on its recruits and brings them onto the team. They did the same with Moore, too, as they signed a contract worth $700,000 with him, as per On3. And it was worth every penny as Moore recorded 34 receptions for 497 yards with three TDs last year.

What’s staggering is the scale of money flowing to high school recruits. NIL marketplace company Opendorse projects that freshman college athletes across all sports will earn about $780 million next year. As a result, some recruits are spending more on prom than many people spend on a car. Sports agent Justin Giangrande said the same about the current situation.

“There’s like this, I don’t want to say competition, but everyone’s thinking about how big they can go and how flashy they can be,” Giangrande said.

However, Moore wasn’t alone in this extravagant spending.

Colorado OL sees the same luxury

Colorado freshman offensive lineman Xavier Payne didn’t attend school dances because his family could not afford the extra expense. He was raised by a single mother and had three other kids to look after. But things changed after he signed a six-figure NIL deal as a college football player.

Last month, Payne returned to Florida to attend Jones High School’s prom. And he arrived in a $180,000 Mercedes, wearing a $2,500 custom suit, $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, and a vintage Cartier watch that he said was worth around $40,000.

The dramatic change surprised many people who knew him from high school. Looking back on the night, Payne said, “A lot of people said they didn’t recognize me.” His prom became a reminder of how much his life had changed since getting a major NIL deal.

Players earned their NIL deals through on-field performance. But some recruits are cashing checks before proving anything.