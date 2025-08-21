Oregon WR’s New Role Officially Confirmed by Dan Lanning After Major Dante Moore & QB Room Update

Oregon fans are still riding the adrenaline from last year’s near-perfect campaign, and yes, it still stings that Rose Bowl, but that’s another story. Head coach Dan Lanning has built something special, 13-1, undefeated Big Ten champs. Lanning is the architect of Oregon’s Big Ten debut masterpiece, racking up a 35-6 record in just three seasons and locking in his deal through 2030.

This year, with Dante Moore and Austin Novosad battling for QB1 and weapons like Kenyon Sadiq waiting to shine, the Ducks are aiming higher than ever. But how’s the wide receiver corps shaping up, especially after Evan Stewart’s unfortunate knee setback? Well, probably Lanning has a strong answer for that.

There’s a player quietly earning himself a bigger spotlight, and it’s wideout Gary Bryant Jr. He’s been constantly grinding behind the scenes and preparing to step into a big role this season. Lanning himself didn’t mince words when asked about Bryant’s impact, in a recent media appearance. “He’s a great decision maker at returner. He’s proven that over time or always our number one goal is possession of the ball. He’s done a really good job of that,” Lanning said. That’s definitely a confidence-booster for the young wide receiver.

Lanning continued to heap praise on Gary and said, “He’s operated like a pro. He’s learned over time about what he has to do for his body, to make sure he keeps it ready…and he’s shown to be a leader in that room. He knows his job consistently, and he’s been a playmaker as well.” Oregon fans already knew Gary as a dangerous punt returner, but now he’s being talked about as a steadying force, someone who can show his leadership skills when it matters. So, it’s safe to say that he’s not just filling a role, he’s owning it.

Dan Lanning doesn’t toss compliments like candy. If he’s calling you “a pro,” it means you’ve earned it. And Gary’s numbers speak for themselves. Even with limited snaps last season, Gary still managed to make his presence felt. Over his final five games, he hauled in two receptions for 12 yards and contributed five punt returns totaling 42 yards. But in 2023, he racked up 442 receiving yards in 14 games, including four touchdowns. And the upcoming season would be his sixth year in college football, so the experience is also there. The 2025 season could definitely be the breakout season for this lethal Oregon weapon. But there’s still a question that needs to be answered. Who’s actually going to be throwing him the football?

Dan Lanning’s toughest call yet: Moore or Novosad under center

Ever since Dillon Gabriel wrapped up his standout 2024 season and declared for the NFL, Oregon’s quarterback room has felt like a high-stakes chess match. Two sophomores, Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, are battling against each other. And there’s an electric tension hanging in fall camp. Lanning is clearly loving where it’s heading, especially after some real growth showed up on the field this week.

“I’m excited about the growth of everybody in our quarterback room,” Lanning told reporters, and, honestly, it’s good headache for him. “For me, it’s: can they operate the offense at a high level? If you skip back to when they first arrived and you think ‘we should’ve made this check but didn’t,’ or ‘we didn’t adjust in time’, that’s changed. Now, it’s about cadence, handling the huddle, commanding the room. Those details matter. And once a couple of plays go right, confidence spreads. A quarterback’s job isn’t just to throw, it’s to elevate everyone around him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s come to the point. Moore is the favorite, thanks to his pedigree as a top recruit and some explosive flashes in past seasons. Moore has closely watched Gabriel and his style of play last season, which may help him as well. But Novosad isn’t here to warm the benches. He’s confident, steady, and building a case that he belongs.

So what does that mean for Dan Lanning? Whether it will be Moore or Austin, this QB battle is heating up for all the right reasons. And if you listen real close, you can probably hear Autzen Stadium holding its breath, ready to cheer either one when they step up in the upcoming season.