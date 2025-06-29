Oregon’s Austin Novosad Refuses To Give Up In QB Battle Against Dante Moore

In 2022 and 2023, there was Bo Nix behind the center, producing 8,000+ yards over the two seasons. Then came Dillon Gabriel in 2024 and led the team to an undefeated regular season and producing 3,857 yards in the season. So, what’s common in these two Oregon QBs? Well, they both came on a transfer, and Oregon capitalized on their talent, which many would say was already developed. And this year? Dante Moore might be one year in the system in Oregon, and behind him is Austin Novosad, but is Dante Moore homegrown?

Dante Moore wasn’t recruited by Oregon; he instead committed to UCLA in December 2023 as a five-star prospect. The guy even came after throwing 1,610 yards in his freshman season and started five games, gaining first-hand playing experience. So, Dan Lanning, in reality, brought an already proven QB who had already shown his flashes of brilliance. And now, having spent one year under Dan Lanning’s system being the backup behind Dillon Gabriel? The head coach isn’t leaving the 2025 QB1 spot on chance. But consider Austin Novosad’s scenario for a moment.

The guy was a four-star recruit out of Dripping Springs, Texas, and committed to Oregon in December 2022 after being recruited by Will Stein himself. He was coming after throwing 2,673 yards and 35 TDs as a sophomore in high school and 3,399 yards for 40 TDs in his junior year. As for his senior year? Novosad again delivered top-notch performances, throwing for 2,911 yards for 39 TDs, leading his high school to a 12-2 record and Texas 6A D-II quarterfinals. Now in his fourth year in the system at Oregon, being a homegrown player, why is Novosad not in the talks of being the QB1?

This was the looming question that the host of ‘KVUE’s June 29th show asked, “Do you know what else is pretty rare, though, is staying at one school for all 4 years? That professional conduct, that’s rare, not transferring also is rare.” And Austin was then presented with this question, as he was at the Manning Passing Academy for the weekend. But Austin’s reply was humble and just showed his love for the program.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: UCLA at Oregon State Oct 14, 2023 Corvallis, Oregon, USA UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore 3 warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Corvallis Reser Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSoobumxImx 20231014_si_ai1_004

“I mean, that’s just who I am. I’m a competitor. And I love the program. I didn’t want to leave. I think Coach Stein and Coach Lan speak for themselves. Just the consistency that I mentioned earlier, they show that every day, and so I wanted to be in a program where I thought that I had to. Where I could showcase my ability and set myself up for the future,” said Austin Novosad, humbly replying to the question.

In the recent spring games, Austin showed incredible arm talent, completing 11 of the 19 passes for 143 yards, showing growth. So, after that performance and showing the uncompromising loyalty to the program, Austin has truly emerged as a true QB1 contender and can even edge out Dante Moore. Even WR Gary Bryant Jr acknowledged Austin’s development and said, “Every deep ball is right there on the money.” Furthermore, due to Novosad’s progress, he isn’t giving up too easily.

Novosad openly challenges Dante Moore to lead the offense

Novosad was limited to mop-up duties behind Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix. Still, his arm talent is quite elite, showcasing excellent delivery from the pocket and incredible ball placement. Moreover, the QB was also an athlete and had participated in different events in high school, like 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and triple jump, making his athleticism even more pronounced. So, when the interviewer asked him, “What’s the Oregon Duck way?” Novosad had a simple reply.

“I mean, fast is the word I got for you, I think that describes our offense and our defense. Just guys flying around making plays fast would be the word I would describe,” said Novsad. In truth? The QB was probably describing himself as being the type of player he is. Moreover, he wants to lead that offense, too, as he openly challenged Dante Moore’s spot. “I would say just go out there and lead our team, I think being able to just kind of be a leader on the team, be a voice. Help the younger guys out that are coming in this summer, especially, and then through fall camp, just kind of carry that,” said Novosad.

Novosad is an extremely talented player and has waited long for his chance to come. Sure, there must have been colleges that would have wanted him, and he could have easily gone. But the QB stayed loyal to the program. But Lanning’s track record doesn’t favor an untested QB, and that makes things complicated for him. Still, fall camp is about to come, and we could see an incredible showing from Novosad, probably sealing the QB1 spot.