Oregon’s Dan Lanning Faces Test of Time as Doubts Cast Over Dante Moore Amid Key Injury

Oregon fans, take a deep breath, because this season’s going to be a rollercoaster. After dominating the Big Ten and snagging the No. 1 seed in last year’s College Football Playoff, the Ducks were ‘that’ team. Swag, speed, and a national title run that felt so close, you could almost smell the confetti. But here’s the thing about college football: it doesn’t care what you did ‘last year.’ It only cares about what you’ve got ‘right now.’

And what does Dan Lanning have right now? Well… It’s complicated. The quarterback who led that magical run? Gone. Their star transfer receiver? Injured. The offensive line? Basically rebuilt through the portal. Yeah, the Ducks still have firepower, but there are cracks in the armor. And while the hype train keeps rolling, some folks are starting to ask the tough questions, because when expectations are sky high, the smallest misstep can send you crashing down.

That’s exactly where Josh Pate comes in. The national analyst sounded the alarm on Oregon’s CFP fate. “The Oregon Ducks won the Big 10 last year. They were the number one overall seed in the playoffs. The quarterback they did it with is gone. And Evan Stewart‘s hurt.” Pate pointed out. Their former star QB, Dillon Gabriel, was phenomenal for Oregon last year. The 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. That’s why Pate said, “And you just wonder, is everything going to fall into place?”

The Ducks went portal hunting and picked up three O-line starters, with two expected to lock down tackle spots. But building chemistry in a few months? That’s no small feat. “Three of their five offensive line starters are going to be from the portal,” Pate said. Then there’s the wide receiver room. Without Evan Stewart, Oregon’s clear WR1 is… well, TBD. Pate continued, “Maybe they figure that out in camp. Maybe it’s a situation where they’ve got four guys over 500 receiving yards, but no one with a thousand,” he added. Someone’s gotta emerge, fast.

Don’t think Pate is dismissing them. He says, “I got no problem blindly believing in Oregon, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions.” And he’s right. Faith and hype are one thing; depth charts and camp battles are another. But there’s another thing about Oregon that Pate reminded a few days back.

Dante Moore steps into the spotlight with pressure mounting

Heading into 2025, the Ducks have turned to Dante Moore, the former UCLA five-star QB who joined for a second go with Oregon. At UCLA, he threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, but also nine interceptions across nine starts. Moore isn’t a total blank slate, but he’s not a battle-tested veteran either. With his inconsistent tape at UCLA and the brand-new offense here, Oregon is taking a leap of faith. And the pressure is huge as he has to fill big shoes in the upcoming fall.

Josh Pate didn’t hold back on this, saying, “We’re calling Dante Moore a first-year starter. I know he started at UCLA, but we’re calling him a first‑year starter, and certainly Julian Sayin at Ohio State fits the same description,” he said. “B-level QB play involves some inconsistency; it involves some turnover issues here and there. Dante Moore, going into Happy Valley week five, I think it is tough.” Didn’t get what he said? Pate’s not hating, he’s just keeping it real. Oregon’s fate may rest on whether Moore can rise above that “B-level” ceiling.

Oregon still has the potential to shake up the playoff race, no doubt. But potential doesn’t win titles, execution does. Moore doesn’t have to be perfect, but he’ll have to grow up real quick. No Evan Stewart. A patchwork O-line. A brutal Big Ten schedule. It’s all stacking up. And in the middle of it all? A 20-year-old QB trying to carry the weight of a national title dream on his shoulders. Buckle up, Ducks fans, this one’s going to be a ride.