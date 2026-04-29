Oregon’s Dan Lanning Gives Away Five-Figure Earnings to Help Children Fight Cancer

For Oregon’s Dan Lanning, the toughest battles aren’t always on the gridiron. Now, he’s turning a personal fight into a public cause in a surprisingly modern way to help thousands of cancer patients.

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Last week, Dan Lanning joined Cameo to raise money for the Sam Day Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing childhood cancer research. He aims to raise $50,000 through his personalized video messages. On his profile, personal videos currently start at $165+. Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, you get a chance to make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Lanning.

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He is donating 100% of his net earnings from the platform, excluding business videos and tips, directly to the foundation. Following the 2016 passing of Sam Day, who fought a rare bone cancer for six years, the foundation was established, and it focuses on funding research for some of the most destructive and underfunded childhood cancers, specifically sarcomas and brain tumors.

To further support these research initiatives, Lanning and his wife, Sauphia, are also hosting the Sam Day Classic in Eugene on May 6. But this is not the first time Dan Lanning has taken initiative in the fight against cancer. To donate to cancer patients, he frequently competes in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, a charity golf tournament. Over his last three appearances, he has raised more than $15,000 for the Knight Cancer Institute.

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In supporting organizations like the Sam Day Foundation and the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Lanning’s personal history plays a big role. His wife, Sauphia, is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, in May 2016, and her treatment included three months of chemotherapy to shrink a golf-ball-sized tumor in her right leg, followed by surgery to replace the bone with an internal prosthetic, and an additional six months of chemotherapy.

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In May 2017, she celebrated the end of her treatment by ringing the bell at the West Cancer Center in Memphis. To honor her journey, in 2023, Dan Lanning got a large tattoo on his ribs featuring Sauphia’s portrait, their children’s names, and a yellow cancer ribbon.

Dan Lanning isn’t a new name in the philanthropic world

Dan Lanning is actively involved in several other charitable initiatives. His commitment to philanthropy earned him the prestigious Stallings Award for humanitarianism in 2025.

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At Oregon, Lanning formalized his commitment to service by founding the Ducks Do More program, which has already logged over 3,000 volunteer hours. The program’s impact is tangible, with one key project providing over 600 beds to local children who previously had none. This culture of giving back extends to Lanning vocally supporting his players’ own causes, like QB Dante Moore’s advocacy for mental health.

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Then, in collaboration with Nike, Lanning, his wife, and their children designed special “Heroes” uniforms for the Ducks in 2024. These uniforms featured a yellow base color, the color for bone cancer awareness, and details like ice cream cones to represent their post-chemo family tradition.