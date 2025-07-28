Oregon’s Dan Lanning Makes 5-Star 2027 Athlete Top Recruiting Priority

Dan Lanning isn’t just building a football team at Oregon; he’s building a movement. Yes, at just 39, Lanning is already turning heads. Since 2023, no college coach has been better: 25 wins, an 89.3% winning percentage, and a whole lot of swagger. However, the Ducks play hard because their coach connects hard. Following that, players love him, recruits feel it, and the nation is watching. Lanning’s energy is contagious, and it’s spreading. Oregon just landed a commitment from New York standout Messiah Hampton. That’s right; the Ducks are diving into the Northeast. And now, while Ross Douglas is leading that charge, they’re eyeing a Rivals Industry 5-star.

Well, the 5-star in Oregon’s sights? None other than Xavier Sabb — the top-ranked athlete in the Rivals rankings for the 2027 class and a name buzzing out of Glassboro, New Jersey. But Xavier isn’t new to Eugene. He visited in June with his brother, Amari Sabb, a 3-star in the 2026 class. And the vibe hit different. “What stood out — the coaches always checked up on you,” Xavier told Rivals. “They made sure you’re good.” From campus tours to one-on-ones with Ross Douglas, the Ducks made an impression. “He wasn’t just talking football,” added younger Sabb. “He was checking in on me, talking real life. That meant a lot.” So, Douglas, already making noise as a recruiter, may just have Oregon in a prime position to land Jersey’s best. And just like that, big news drops.

On July 27, Oregon insider Max Torres dropped the news — Dan Lanning and the Ducks are going all-in on 5-star Xavier Sabb. With 2027 recruits moving into the spotlight, Sabb has become an early priority in Eugene. And the communication? Constant. “I talk with the coaches about every other day,” said Sabb. But out of 24 offers, one thing keeps Oregon high on his list: trust. “It’s all about relationships and coaches,” mentioned Sabb. “If the coaches are real and their intentions are genuine — that could be a spot for me.” But what position will he play?

Here’s the thing: most schools — Oregon included — see Xavier Sabb as a rare two-way weapon. Safety and receiver. “They (Oregon) said if I could play both, I can do that when I get down there. But if there’s one I’m leaning to, I can stay there. And if I have to be versatile I can do both,” Xavier said. Honestly, that kind of flexibility is rare. But heading into his junior year, Xavier is starting to show a preference. “Right now, I’m leaning toward receiver. But if they need me to play both — I’ll play both,” he said. And here’s the part Dan Lanning has to love.

Xavier Sabb hasn’t visited anywhere since his trip to Eugene. So, that Oregon visit? Still sitting at the top. But things aren’t locked in just yet. Xavier’s next round of visits will likely come during his brother Amari’s official visits. So, the trail’s heating up. But Oregon made the first move, and it might just matter most. Still, the race isn’t over for Dan Lanning.

Dan Lanning has a trio to battle with

While the nation’s top-ranked athlete isn’t done exploring, Dan Lanning knows the road ahead won’t be easy. Xavier Sabb still has a trio of big names on his radar. “I haven’t been out to USC. I would like to go down to USC,” said Xavier. “I haven’t been to Illinois either or Texas. So I’ll try to get down to there. But other schools I’ve already been to, I’ll definitely make a round trip to those.” Although Lanning made the first move. But with USC, Illinois, and Texas still in play, this battle is far from over.

Right now, Xavier Sabb’s recruitment is only picking up steam, and he’s staying focused on what really matters. “I already spoke on the relationship part, so that, and if everybody has the same goal as in developing me as a person and being a better player,” he said. It’s bigger than football for the nation’s No. 1 athlete. So, Xavier is thinking long-term. “And then what I could do after college because football is not guaranteed. I want to major in technology. So if they have a good technology program.” Honestly, for Sabb, it’s about trust, growth, and a future beyond the field.

So, the stakes? Higher than ever. Now, the question is — can Dan Lanning’s early pitch seal the deal? Or will another program step up and make the offer that stands out, leading Xavier Sabb to his future college home?