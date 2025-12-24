Oregon’s Dante Moore Drops Biggest Hint Yet on Future & It’s Not Declaring for the NFL

Dante Moore has emerged as one of the top overall prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Oregon QB seems to put that aside as he just dropped a huge hint about his future.

Dante Moore posted a reel on his Instagram recapping his 2025 season with Oregon. The reel was a montage of Moore’s highlights against James Madison in the CFP first-round game at Autzen Stadium.

Though it is considered the video tribute for the first-ever CFP game hosted in Eugene, it was also the last home game for the Ducks this season. This is where it gets interesting. The video ended with “Come on 5, To Be Continued,” hinting at the return to Eugene for one more season.

For months, Moore’s NFL rumors have been buzzing on the internet, but Moore hasn’t made a clear decision. Even before the JMU game, the sophomore revealed that he hadn’t made a decision.

“Everybody keeps asking me questions, but there is no decision made yet,” Moore said before the JMU game.

But Moore’s message through the video package is quite loud and clear, putting a temporary halt to the long-standing NFL rumors.

The high interest among the scouts didn’t pop out all of a sudden, as reports reveal that the hype started during the first five games he started for UCLA in 2023, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The expectation boomed after his breakout 2025 season, highlighting his strong functional mobility, high-level downfield accuracy, and ability to perform under pressure.

Moore has the third-best completion percentage in the FBS with 72.4%, seventh-most touchdowns with 28, and 11th-best QBR with 80.3. He has thrown 3,046 yards for 38 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has rushed for 118 yards in 104 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Moore’s decision to remain with Oregon looks good, but the way he was hyped would have made him a top NFL pick in the 2026 Draft.

Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Grade and Scouting Report

Dante Moore was widely considered a Day 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, Draft Network graded Dante Moore to Round 3 as an adequate starter, in the very first season at the pro level. The NFL Draft buzz ranked him as the No. 1 QB, with an overall rating of 89.6. “Dante Moore is a mobile quarterback who has good velocity on throws with accuracy to all three levels of the field,” Draft Network states.

On the other hand, ESPN’s scouts had even begun predicting Moore’s potential destination, where he might be the best fit.

ESPN’s Field Yates on his NFL mock draft projected Oregon’s QB Dante Moore as a first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders. He highlighted that the Raiders are looking for a starting quarterback, as a replacement for Geno Smith, who had problems with throwing accuracy throughout the season. Smith threw 15 interceptions and 18 touchdowns with the second-lowest QBR with 32.5. He found that Moore could be a great match for the Raiders.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid agreed with Dante Moore’s first-round hype but projected the Oregon QB for the New York Jets, stating that the Jets’ last two drafts and the capital they bring in.

“With five first-round picks over the next two seasons, the Jets have the most draft capital of any of the QB-needy teams,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote. “They’d love to keep that future capital to build around Moore after the Fields signing did not work out. Moore’s poise and ball placement project well in offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s system, given his potential as a true distributor.”

Though Moore hinted through a video package, the fans are still waiting for a verbal confirmation.