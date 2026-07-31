Oregon’s Dante Moore Says Farting in the Huddle Is His Way to “Connect” With Teammates

Every football team has its own traditions. Some break the huddle with loud chants. Some have secret handshakes. The Ducks have also ended up at a unique method. Tight end Jamari Johnson revealed the secret at Big Ten Media Days when he said that quarterback Dante Moore regularly farts in the huddle. Moore could only laugh when asked about it.

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“Oh, my God. Who said that? JJ. I knew it. Too much stuff is getting leaked out. You’ve got to find ways to connect with your team, so we do that, nothing else,” Moore said at the Big 10 Media Days. It was a funny moment. But it also offered a small look into how close Oregon’s locker room has become.

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The joke works because the players are comfortable with each other. Johnson explained that it is not just Moore. “Sometimes Dante farts in the huddle, and we have like a little competition of who can fart in the huddle. But I would say really everybody, but mostly Dante because he farts a lot,” Johnson said. Nobody looked embarrassed.

Dante Moore was one of the best QBs in college football last year. He not only passed for 3,565 yards but did it at an impressive 71.8% efficiency. He also added 156 rushing yards. In his third year with Oregon now, Moore is a legit Heisman contender. What harm could a quirky habit do if it strengthens locker-room cohesion? Maybe that quirky habit is part of Oregon’s path to a national title.

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Dante Moore’s chemistry with Jamari “JJ” Johnson was also a major part of last year’s success. Johnson developed into one of Moore’s most reliable targets, especially in big moments. The best moment came against Penn State. With Oregon facing defeat in overtime, Moore found Johnson for a touchdown that kept the Ducks alive. Oregon eventually won in double overtime. That connection showed up throughout the season, not just in practice but under enormous pressure.

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In last year’s Media Days, Moore already talked about the importance of field bonding for locker room cohesion. For him, spending time at teammates’ houses didn’t just happen for fun. It was a full-fledged exercise to ensure no stone remains unturned in his chase for glory. Even head coach Dan Lanning has emphasized the same culture, stressing “leadership” and “relationships” most in his interviews.

Beyond his quirky acts, Dante Moore is in Oregon to do the unthinkable

Dan Lanning has highlighted the quarterback room as one of Oregon’s biggest strengths. Rather than forcing young players into starting jobs immediately, he surrounded Moore with experienced mentors. Lanning said those veterans helped teach younger quarterbacks what successful preparation looks like. Moore benefited directly from that environment before taking over the offense.

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Oregon’s players continue reinforcing that message. At this year’s Big Ten Media Days, Moore said the team returned because it wants to “chase history.” He added that the Ducks plan to play with smiles and enjoy the season together. That attitude fits perfectly with stories about farting contests in the huddle. Winning teams often work hard, but they also know when to laugh. In fact, college football has produced plenty of unusual bonding traditions over the years.

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Clemson’s players famously gather around Howard’s Rock before running down the hill together on game days. In Wisconsin, offensive linemen have long celebrated the annual “Beef Bowl” steak dinner as a team tradition. Several programs, including Iowa and Penn State, regularly organize player-led bowling nights, paintball games, and offseason fishing trips to strengthen relationships away from football. Coaches often say those activities matter because players communicate better once real pressure arrives.