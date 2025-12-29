Orlando Police Gives Steve Sarkisian & Arch Manning Unexpected Welcome For Citrus Bowl

For a program defined by recent turmoil, the Texas Longhorns’ arrival in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl was met with an unusual sight. A sign of respect from law enforcement, signaling this bowl game is more than just another matchup.

That gesture came from the Orlando Police Department, who welcomed the No. 13 Longhorns with a personalized helmet presented to head coach Steve Sarkisian. The custom piece served as a symbol of hospitality and respect. The Longhorns are set to face Michigan at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for this year’s Citrus Bowl.

While there are a number of bowl games every season, the Citrus Bowl remains at the top of the list as one of the oldest non-CFP bowls. The game originated in 1947, when it was known as the Tangerine Bowl. Since then, the name has seen various renditions, depending on the sponsors. The current form has tie-ins with the Big Ten and the SEC, and it receives the first opportunity to select non-CFP bowl-eligible teams from these two conferences.

For Steve Sarkisian and Texas, the game represents a chance to finish a turbulent season on a high. The excitement surrounding Arch Manning and this offense feels genuine, despite opt-outs on both sides, and ESPN’s FPI giving Texas a slight advantage further heightens the anticipation.

Michigan, on the other hand, has a whole different emotional burden. After enduring a tough period, the Wolverines will have an opportunity to turn things around on New Year’s Eve, with a new era already underway in the background. The Citrus Bowl itself hasn’t produced many pleasant memories, and history hasn’t been kind to Michigan in its series with Texas, winning both of its past games. Still, bowl games have a knack for resetting narratives.

And while Michigan searches for a clean slate, Texas finds itself fighting a tough battle in the present unraveling of its roster.

Roster turmoil hits Texas

Texas entered 2025 with big dreams of making the playoffs and winning titles, but it now seems like the program is only attempting to prevent the foundation from further deteriorating. Quintrevion Wisner, a seasoned RB who became the 19th Longhorn to announce his departure, was the most recent blow to Austin’s transfer portal, which has become a revolving door. Trey Owens, DeAndre Moore, Aaron Butler, Connor Stroh, and other well-known players have left one by one, but the running back room is where the losses hurt the most.

Watching Wisner follow Baxter, Gibson, and Stewart out the door just intensifies the feeling that something is disappearing at the worst possible moment. With Michigan looming in the Citrus Bowl, the timing couldn’t be more awkward. Texas already had trouble running the ball during the season and was ranked close to the bottom of the country; now, the depth chart appears to be quite thin.

Wisner’s 597 yards don’t just vanish; someone needs to take their place, and at the moment, younger backs who haven’t proven they can handle the burden are in charge. When you factor in veterans aging out and important defenders leaving for the NFL, this group suddenly doesn’t feel like it was built to finish strong, but rather is kept together by haste and hope.

And as Texas heads into Orlando, the Citrus Bowl is about proving that the program still has belief and direction.