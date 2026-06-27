OSU AD Addresses Texas Tech Boycott After Joey McGuire Moves On From Brendan Sorsby

Now that the Brendan Sorsby saga is over from a Texas Tech standpoint, it’s easy to forget the kind of backlash the Red Raiders faced just a few weeks ago. Their own conference was considering its legal options against Joey McGuire’s team. Several other programs [non-Big 12 teams] openly backed the idea of boycotting them across all sports. However, for Ohio State AD Ross Bjork, that question never came for debate at the Big 10 level.

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“The Big 10 never, we never had any conversations as a group to talk about not scheduling Texas Tech in any way,” Bjork said at a press conference on June 25 when asked if the Buckeyes were considering not scheduling the Red Raiders in any sport. “I think we have some tournament games against them. I don’t think we have any home and home setups with them. So for us, it really wasn’t an issue. We didn’t even talk about it.”

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Bjork also revealed the peculiar timing of the whole scandal. Apparently, the Lubbock court verdict granting Sorsby eligibility for the 2026 season came when athletic directors were gathered in Las Vegas for their annual convention. Although Ohio State AD understood the depth of the situation, from his program’s perspective, the boycott was not a priority.

But that wasn’t the case with Nebraska and Georgia. The Huskers’ AD Troy Dannen issued a directive banning any future scheduling with Texas Tech if Sorsby were to play for McGuire’s team. In the same vein, Georgia AD Josh Brooks deemed the whole thing an ‘integrity’ issue, as Sorsby was getting away without punishment despite committing violations many deem a ‘cardinal sin.’

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For a few days, it looked like everything was going to fall apart. Texas Tech wasn’t just standing by its QB. The decision-makers in the program even gathered for a panel discussion to explain why they supported Sorsby from an empathetic perspective. At the same time, the NCAA decided to appeal the decision. The Big 12 was weighing its options against the Red Raiders. And before more blows could be exchanged, Sorsby withdrew his initial case against the governing body.

Texas Tech had to let Sorsby go

During the entire ordeal, Joey McGuire stood by his quarterback and even spoke in his favor on multiple occasions. But that support could continue to only a certain length after Texas Tech started facing tangible threats from the Big 12.

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There were reports that the Red Raiders could face a postseason ban if Sorsby plays for them. To save the program from any further damage, the Red Raiders convinced Sorsby to withdraw his case against the NCAA and enter the supplemental draft. However, that route didn’t work for the QB.

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The NFL said it won’t hold a supplemental draft this year. Moreover, in its statement, the league said it is concerned about Sorsby’s gambling history and the lack of remorse he has shown in his actions. For players who get rejected by the NFL, the CFL is usually a safe bet. Unfortunately, Sorsby can’t even go there.

The CFL also said that it won’t let the QB play for its teams this year. So, where does Sorsby stand? Well, junior college is one option. However, according to media analysts like Dan Patrick, the QB should also spend some time building a redemption arc. Otherwise, there is a chance that NFL teams may hesitate to draft him even next year.