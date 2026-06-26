OSU AD Reveals New Revenue-Generating Plans to Help Ryan Day & Co.

The NIL era has kept athletic directors working overtime to keep programs financially competitive, and Ohio State AD Ross Bjork has embraced that challenge. No longer a newcomer in Columbus, Bjork continues to find creative ways to support Ryan Day’s program, recently unveiling another avenue to boost revenue and strengthen the Buckeyes’ football operation.

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“We’ve done Safelite Field. We’re in conversations around a jersey patch. What does that look like? Hopefully, we can get something done before the season,” Bjork said in the June press conference at Columbus.

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After the NCAA announced a new rule allowing on-field corporate logos for programs, Ohio State took advantage of the opportunity. Safelite Autoglass branding on the turf at Ohio Stadium was a major corporate sponsorship milestone. The NCAA has also given a green flag to the commercial patches on game uniforms. Earlier this year, Bjork confirmed his pursuit of a partner for the commercial patches, and the conversation now has a few options they can tie up with.

Bjork has been collaborating with Nike on a jersey to match the need for a scarlet-and-gray jersey flow that perfectly aligns with the brand and conference logos. While revenue generation is the AD’s domain, Day has made a couple of requests to keep even a splash of blue on the jersey. Keeping the rivalry with Michigan in mind, this request was approved without fail.

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The plans so far have been working out in their favor. Ohio State had a major financial boost in the 2025 season, recording $336.1 million in operating revenue. The department even achieved a $15.7 million surplus after posting $320.4 million in expenditures. This was possible because of the football program and its ticket sales for home games. Sales rose to $67 million, up $19 million from the previous year.

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While corporate use in team branding is helping, the Buckeyes are raising high revenue. But this is not the only source; Bjork has his hands in multiple schemes to help Day’s program.

Other ways Ross Bjork is trying to raise revenue for the Buckeyes

One thing Ross Bjork has been pushing hard for is the “Night Games” at Ohio Stadium. These games increase excitement among the fan base, boost ticket sales, and, let’s not forget, skyrocket alcohol sales. Tickets are the largest contributor, accounting for $81.6 million in FY25.

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Bjork has also created Buckeye Sports Group to oversee an overhaul of how the program maintains NIL funds. Instead of leaving NIL management to outside boosters with varying levels of business experience, the AD brought the infrastructure inside the athletic department by embedding it within Learfield’s Ohio State Sports Properties.

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In FY25, the Buckeyes also benefited from the expanded CFP, receiving $17.5 million in postseason reimbursements. That includes their first-round matchup against Tennessee. With the Big Ten’s insistence on a 24-team CFP, the program may get to host more home games in the future.

Bjork’s insistence on finding new revenue streams is also evident in his revelation that Ohio State will become the first college program to have a $500 million budget in its first year. The budget for college football will continue to skyrocket. At the same time, the Buckeyes are planning renovations to their facilities.