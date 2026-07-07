OSU at High-Risk of Losing 5-Star Commit Dubbed “Most Impressive Recruiting Win” of Ryan Day Era

The Buckeyes had a major win in December 2025 after they secured a commitment from the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect, David “DJ” Jacobs Jr. The Georgia native wasn’t trending toward the Buckeyes, but at the last moment, Ryan Day landed the headliner of his next class. However, other programs will continue their attempts to flip him until Signing Day, and an ACC powerhouse is the one to watch.

“Miami, they lost battle number one,” Josh Newberg said on Rivals on July 5. “They haven’t lost the war just yet. They’re going to continue to recruit DJ.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is still pursuing Jacobs and is doing everything it can to land the DE. They have been treating his commitment as a minor hurdle. Head coach Mario Cristobal is using NIL as a strategy to finalize the flip. Pete Nakos from On3 reported that he is worth $1 million wherever he goes. So for the bidding war, Miami won’t pull back. Before his commitment, Miami heavily favored landing him.

As for Jacobs’ family, they have fallen in love with Coral Gables and have strong relationships with the coaching staff. Jacobs and the Hurricanes are still in close contact every day. Newberg also discussed Miami’s strategy going forward. The Canes will continue to pursue Dawson Jacobs, the four-star younger brother of DJ. Moreover, Dawson is likely to visit Miami soon, and there are chances that DJ Jacobs will accompany him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I’m going to go. My brother supported me. I’m going to support him, too. If he’s at Oregon, if he’s at Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, I’ll be right there with him supporting him this fall,” Jacobs said, as per Newberg.

And it won’t be Miami’s first if they successfully flip DJ. Mario Cristobal has already flipped five-star edge Jaiden Bryant from LSU and No. 2 CB Donte Wright from the Bulldogs. He did the same when Ai’King Hall changed his pledge from Oregon to Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobs’ pledge was a very intriguing one as he surprised everyone on his commitment day. There was a strong prediction that the youngster would end up with the Hurricanes despite his being a Georgia native. Even after having an emotional connection to his father, David Sr., playing as a Bulldog, Georgia was never predicted to be his place, but neither was Ohio State.

David “DJ” Jacobs Jr.’s commitment to Ohio State

Until ten minutes before his live broadcast, recruiting insiders and national analysts confidently predicted he would pick Miami. Ryan Day secured Jacobs with a heavy pursuit and smart tactics. The biggest player in helping him land the recruit was legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson. There is no question that Johnson is one of the best defensive line developers in college football history. He produced NFL beasts like Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, and Jack Sawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Columbus left a homely mark on Jacobs, despite both his parents having deep ties to Georgia. After his commitment, he said, “Coach Day, Coach Johnson, man, they just treated me like family. This is a big moment for me, so I definitely trust them with everything in my future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes have not yet stopped their work even after getting a verbal pledge from the recruit. Larry Johnson has personally visited Jacobs in Georgia multiple times. They even hosted him for another OV in mid-June.