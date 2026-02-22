OSU Athlete Projected to Join Caleb Williams & Co. as Quick Fix to Bears’ Biggest Issue

Ohio State has consistently pumped players into the NFL pipeline. This year, analysts already consider players like Carnell Tate, Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, and Caleb Downs as potential first-rounders. But beyond the headline names, a few dark horses are rising, including a disruptive defensive lineman who scouts refer to as “human-sized roadblock,” who could be exactly what the Chicago Bears need after allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game in 2025. He has the second round hype, but NFL.com analyst Gennaro Filice recently projected him to be a first-round pick.

In his February 20 NFL mock draft, Filice kept OSU’s unanimous All-American defensive tackle, Kayden McDonald, at 25th overall, going to the Chicago Bears. Although Chicago finished with an impressive 11-6 season and made it to the postseason, upgrading the defensive line is still more crucial for the team this year. Caleb Williams has been open about how he has bigger goals. While appearing on Maxx Crosby’s podcast, he made it clear he wants to see the Bears as the NFL’s #1 offense. So for the Bears, Kayden McDonald is a need.

The 6’3″ and 326 lbs Ohio State’s #98 is as big as any lineman can get and accumulated 65 tackles and 3 sacks in the 2025 season. In doing so, McDonald showed elite NFL-level defensive talent. Plus, there is a reason scouts already call him a “Human-sized roadblock.”

In just the first game against Texas, the 326 lbs defensive tackle threw the Longhorns’ offensive guards like practice dummies and showed extreme physicality at the point of attack. It was one of his best games as he accumulated 8 tackles and helped win the game 14-7.

Many would argue that his weighted frame makes it difficult for him to move in slants and stunts. But McDonald can hit blockers with a maneuvered shimmy and displays a nose for the ball. The skills were visible against Penn State, where he notched 8 tackles, half of which were solo. Owing to the elite traits, Kayden McDonald will fit the Bears’ defense like a glove.

Bears’ interior defensive line was heavily bombarded in the 2025 season, and the team needs quality there. He can easily clog interior lanes, cut big runs, and complement other players by drawing double teams. Moreover, since the team has Grady Jarrett, Grevon Dexter Sr., and Shemar Turner this year, the 21-year-old can easily spend his rookie season learning behind veterans. Yet he can also feature later in the season when the team requires him. The latter scenario, however, is more likely to play out for the Bears.

Bears have an impending need for a defensive lineman this year

Bears’ 32-year-old lineman Grady Jarrett didn’t live up to expectations in the 2025 season. He managed to accumulate just 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 14 games after missing three games due to injury. Although expectations are high from the two-time Pro Bowler, as he has signed a $42.75 million deal through 2027, recent performances haven’t given a cause for confidence. Apart from him, Gervon Dexter Sr, who started all games in 2025, is also coming back in 2026.

Dexter accumulated 44 tackles in the 2025 season along with 6 sacks, but he is in the last year of his contract. Lastly, Shemar Turner is more of a defensive end, as he showed before his injury. All of this makes roping in a defensive tackle for the future a top priority for the Bears. “O-line and D-line are always going to be a space where we want to get better,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said.

“A lot is going on there, just in terms of we had some injuries going on that you have to overcome. I think that’s an area where we can continue to press and get better. I look forward to Shemar (Turner) getting back, and Dayo (Odeyingbo) getting back,” Poles added. Given Poles’ take, OSU’s 2025 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year will be a no-brainer for the team. Although rumors are also circling that the team can trade up to take Caleb Downs if he remains available after the top-5 picks.