OSU Athlete Reveals Sacrifice for Caleb Downs While Getting Real About Career Decision

After a breakout season and turning down the NFL draft, DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. returns to OSU for another year. But in 2026, he’s ditching his old number for a new one. Jackson has changed his jersey number from No. 97 to No. 2 this offseason. And that switch is rooted in a sacrifice that he had made in 2024.

“That’s my high school number, and I’ve wanted my number since junior year, but you know Caleb Downs came,” said Jackson during his Thursday presser with a smile, revealing the reason behind not getting the No. 2 jersey earlier.

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In 2024, when Caleb Downs arrived at OSU from Alabama, the choice for the coveted No. 2 jersey was hardly a debate. Fresh off a sensational freshman campaign with 107 tackles and 3.5 TFLs and SEC Freshman of the Year honors, Downs was the clear front-runner, while Jackson was still building his resume with modest career numbers. He recorded 9 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in his first three years in a reserve role.

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But fast forward to 2026, with Downs NFL-bound as a potential top-10 pick; Jackson’s patience finally paid off. His fifth season in Columbus, as a veteran, put him first in line for that jersey. Here’s the selection process for players to get their jerseys, as clarified by the OSU head coach, to make things clearer.

“(Ohio State chief of staff) Quinn (Tempel) is right in the middle of that. That’s a big matrix on how we figure out who has what jersey. When they ask for it, their seniority, if they’ve done right by Coach Mick (Marotti), if they’re champions,” said Ryan Day. “People put in for jersey numbers like a year in advance. When (that player) leaves, I’m going to be ready for that one. And then you have to figure out special teams and if there’s gonna be any kind of issue with two guys being on the field at once.”

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Now that he has his desired No. 2 jersey, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is clear about his focus. Surely, his 2025 season was outstanding with 28 total tackles and 11.0 TFLs, appearing in 14 games, but this season, he will climb even higher with his development.

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“I’ve been focusing on my body, probably gained like 8.5, you know, pounds of lean mass and dropped a couple of percent of fat. I’ve been focusing on my body pretty much just trying to get stronger, more explosive,” added the OSU DE. “And you know, pass rush. I’m taking that next step in my development with my pass rush. Probably, they put me in situations where I can win, and that’s what I’m just taking advantage of.”

However, despite clearing the goal, when he was asked what he hoped to achieve or accomplish by deciding to return to OSU, he was real, saying, “Only time can tell. I mean, like I said previously, I mean, I’m focused where my feet are right now, and that’s just to, you know, come in and work hard, and only time will tell.”

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Still, there’s a solid ‘why’ behind the OSU DE’s decision to play for the Buckeyes in the upcoming season.

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The real reason for the OSU DE’s return

For Kenyatta Jackson Jr., the decision to return to OSU wasn’t about chasing another season on the field. After the 2025 season, he could choose to declare for the NFL draft. But he believes another year in scarlet and gray would sharpen both his skills and his mindset.

“Pretty much I came back just to be a more complete football player, not just on the field but off the field,” said Jackson. “The IQ and things of that nature. I’m taking a leadership role. We have new guys in the room. I’m just taking them in and just showing them the ropes, the standard of Ohio State football.”

For Jackson, the return was about growth and mentorship. The edge rusher admitted that disrupting the backfield has always been one of his strengths. But his game still had room to evolve. But with more experience under his belt, the DE is emerging as a steady voice inside the Buckeyes’ D-line, guiding younger teammates. That includes sophomore edge rusher Zion Grady.

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“I’ve been helping Zion a lot. Teaching him the defense, the little details, and how we do things here. Just understanding the defense and the little things,” said Jackson. “Once you get those down, everything starts to slow down for you.”

Now, we will see how OSU’s defense performs this season with Jackson’s leadership.