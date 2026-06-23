OSU Awards Former SEC Transfer Their Men’s Athlete Of The Year

Ohio State had no shortage of star power in 2025-26, but one transfer rose above the rest. Former Alabama safety Caleb Downs was named the Buckeyes’ Men’s Athlete of the Year, adding another major honor to a breakout run in Columbus.

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“Ohio State football All-American and women’s hockey gold medalist are Ohio State’s 2025-26 Athletes of the Year,” the university wrote in an official announcement. “Both will now be placed on the ballots for Big Ten Athlete of the Year awards, with the winners to be announced by the conference in July.”

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Though Downs was the last Buckeye drafted in round one (No. 11, Cowboys), he is first among all OSU athletes to win the 2025-26 Athlete of the Year. The award came after a season where Downs was inarguably college football’s best defensive player, in his second season of earning unanimous All-America honors.

‘Downs recorded 68 tackles (45 solo), five TFLs, two INTs, two PBUs, and two forced fumbles. These numbers earned him the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. Downs was also named the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. With this, he made history, joining Buckeye legend Mike Doss (2002) as the only safeties in conference history to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

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Downs is now up for the Big Ten Athlete of the Year Award, an award only seven males from OSU have won. Only six other OSU males have won the Big Ten award: Kyle Snyder (wrestling, 2017-18), Logan Stieber (wrestling, 2015), Evan Turner (basketball, 2010), Blaine Wilson (gymnastics, 1997), and Eddie George (football, 1996).

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Downs transferred from Alabama after his freshman season, when he earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors with 107 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and two INTs. He left after Nick Saban’s retirement. In his sophomore season at OSU, Downs recorded 82 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack, and two INTs, capped by a national championship. Downs signed his rookie contract last month in a four-year $28.9 million deal, including a $17.5 million signing bonus.

Caleb Downs comes from an NFL family: brother Josh (WR, Colts), father Gary (NC State, 7 NFL seasons), and uncle Dre Bly (UNC, 10+ NFL seasons).

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OSU’s Female Athlete of the Year

Joy Dunne, an American ice hockey forward, won the female award for Athlete of the Year. She played as a forward and defender as the team made an appearance at the national title game for the fifth time. Dunne earned All-America honors and was a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top 10 Finalist for the second year in a row.

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Dunne did not just have an outstanding season; she has been putting up brilliant performances for several seasons before this, like Down, to make her worthy of the award. The 2025-2026 season was the third time she led the Buckeyes in goal scoring, with 27 goals, becoming the second player in OSU history to achieve the feat.

She also made her Olympic debut in between seasons and was a key part of the Team USA that won its first Olympic gold medal in eight years. Dunne was the youngest player on the team, and she finished with three goals, two assists, and a +7 in games played.