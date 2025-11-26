OSU 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr. Becomes Victim of Sly Poaching Attempt After $100K Victory

With 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committing to the Buckeyes, Ohio State is making waves in recruiting. However, that momentum has waned, as threats of a flip have emerged. This gives head coach Ryan Day reason to worry, since he could see Henry Jr. slip away.

Even though the season isn’t over for the Buckeyes, Ryan Day and Brian Hartline have already started building for next year. With ambitions of creating a dynasty, OSU has offered top 5-star prospects like Zion Elee, Jackson Cantwell, and Jared Curtis the chance to join the program.

For now, Chris Henry Jr. remains Ohio State’s only 5-star commit for the 2026 class. However, the Buckeyes may be at risk of losing him, as Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has publicly encouraged Henry Jr. to join the Ducks. Moore tagged Chris Henry Jr. in a post on X, asking for his service.

“Need you by my side, family @ChrisHenryJr,” the X post read.

As national signing day is coming up (Dec 3), the Oregon Ducks are trying hard to flip Henry Jr. to their side.

Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Buckeyes in July 2023. However, that fact does not seem to bother the Ducks as they are trying hard to bring Henry Jr. to Eugene. The reason is simple: Oregon has a wide receiver problem.

Their wide receiver, Tez Johnson, was selected in the 2025 NFL draft, and 5-star recruit Evan Stewart got injured in the preseason, leaving the Ducks with little to work with. So, Chris Henry Jr. becomes their priority target as the wide receiver has showcased his talents for Mater Dei High School.

In seven games, Henry Jr. has racked up 588 yards on 24 receptions, averaging 84 yards per game. When you add his five touchdowns, it becomes clear why Oregon and Ohio State want him. Oregon also has a history of recruiting Mater Dei High School, with freshman running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt both coming from the program.

With Oregon’s history at the high school and Dakorien Moore’s online poaching attempt, the OSU administration could lose Henry Jr. This would follow another ‘setback’, as OSU commit Jamier Brown recently challenged the OHSAA over its NIL profit blanket ban.

Jamier Brown’s brave lawsuit win against OHSAA

Things got spicy when a 5-star 2027 OSU commit, wide receiver Jamier Brown, took on the Ohio High School Athletic Association with a lawsuit. The reason was to oppose the OHSAA’s blanket ban on high school athletes profiting from NIL. It was considered a gamble, which paid off gloriously.

Brown’s mother, Jasmine, filed the lawsuit on October 18 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. As a result, the OHSAA voted to allow NIL, passing an emergency referendum by a decisive 447-121 margin after member schools cast their votes.

“The OHSAA has voted to allow NIL, per a source. This vote stems from Jamier Brown’s lawsuit. Ohio high school athletes can now receive NIL money,” the OHSAA’s statement read.

The new bylaw now allows student-athletes to sign agreements and receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness through endorsements, licensing, branding, social media, and public appearances. Brown’s lawsuit changed the landscape for every talented high school athlete in the state.