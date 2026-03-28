OSU Freshman Leaves Jeremiah Smith Frustrated After Forcing a Fumble

A new challenger has emerged in Ohio State’s spring practices, and he’s already making life difficult for the team’s top star. A clip has surfaced online showing how great of an investment Devin Sanchez has turned out to be for Ryan Day, who’s now giving Jeremiah Smith a hard time. So what happens when the best square off?

Footage of Ohio State’s Friday practice showed a heated duel between Jeremiah Smith and Devin Sanchez. The 6’2, 198-pound CB went straight at the 2025 Biletnikoff Award finalist, forcing a fumble that left the WR visibly frustrated. The standout receiver immediately popped up, shook his head in disbelief, and stalked back to the huddle.

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That was a rare, humanizing moment for a player who routinely tormented defensive backs all of last season. But Smith’s frustration is music to the ears of Buckeye fans because the expectation level has gone up, and they firmly believe that Sanchez can be a real threat to any opposition.

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The growing interest in Devin Sanchez is understandable, since he was a 5-star, No. 1 CB in the country a year ago. He signed with Ohio State in December, enrolled early in January 2025, and was already turning heads this spring. His dominant play against Jeremiah Smith, who’s also a top WR, paints a promising picture for the 2026 season.

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Jeremiah Smith is Ohio State’s top dog in receiving. After a breakout freshman season, he followed up in 2025 with 1,200+ receiving yards on 71+ receptions, topping the FBS WRs. And to see Devin Sanchez tackling their receiving leader with a favorable result, it just makes you anticipate what he could do as a freshman. But frustration aside, Smith always knew Sanchez was special.

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Last April, Jeremiah Smith described Devin Sanchez as a “physical, big, long corner who can run.”

“He got it all,” he said thereafter. “I can’t wait to see the things he does this year.”

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His high school tape at North Shore shows why the forced fumble wasn’t luck. As a junior, he combined raw production (57 tackles, nine interceptions) with elite coverage skills, evidenced by a staggering 29 pass breakups. That on-field explosiveness is backed by a 10.8-second 100-meter time and a rich athletic bloodline (his mother, Deetra, was a collegiate sprinter at UTEP; his father, Daniel, played football and still coaches the game) gives him a unique advantage.

Devin Sanchez’s timely arrival favors Ohio State, which lost elite names in the secondary like Caleb Downs and Davison Igbinosun. Now the question isn’t whether he’ll start in 2026 but whether he can have a breakout season as a freshman. The CB already has an inspiration, and it’s Jeremiah Smith.

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“What [Smith] did last year as a true freshman, being able to impact the team like that, obviously I want that for myself,” Sanchez said. “I’m going to push myself to the limit and try to be on the field year one. That’s the biggest reason I came here.”

But Sanchez isn’t the only projected playmaker from the Buckeyes’ recent haul. Don’t be surprised if another freshman helps take over Ohio State’s narrative in 2026, because Jeremiah Smith seems pretty pumped up for him.

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Jeremiah Smith is excited for Legend Bey

Don’t be surprised if freshmen take over Ohio State’s narrative in 2026. While Devin Sanchez has locked himself as a nightmare for WRs, another name is RB Legend Bey. The 5’10, 177-pound Texas native arrived as a 4-star prospect in the 2026 class. He originally committed to Tennessee before flipping to the Buckeyes. And just like his defensive batchmate, he’s having an impactful spring.

Former Buckeye Mekka Don didn’t hold back, calling Legend Bey a future “household name.” Jeremiah Smith saw that and responded with one word, “Facts.” That endorsement carries weight because if anyone knows what early impact looks like better than anyone in that room, it’s Smith.

Ryan Day has already hinted at how Ohio State plans to use Legend Bey both at receiver and running back. But he also added the reality check, saying, “He’s got a lot to learn.”

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But the flashes are there. And at Ohio State, flashes tend to turn into production quickly, and that brings this full circle back to Jeremiah Smith. While everyone’s watching the newcomers, he’s still the freshman standard in that building. Even new OC Arthur Smith noticed it immediately.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re dealing with a college player,” he said of Smith. “He’s like a veteran to me.”

Now, Devin Sanchez isn’t backing down from trying to replicate Jeremiah Smith’s freshman success. The forced fumble was just the introduction, and that’s what excites fans about Ohio State’s 2026 season.