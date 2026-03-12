OSU Icon Makes Feelings on Legend Bey Very Clear After Ryan Day’s Drastic Move

Once a name that drew discontented murmurs from rival fans during Ohio State’s recruiting frenzy, Legend Bey has now proven his worth. He is performing well in Ohio State’s spring practices and finally playing the position of his choice. As Bey preps to unleash havoc under the lights, a Buckeye icon is already dubbing Bey ‘the next best thing’ in his latest verdict.

“I’ll be excited to see what that thing looks like if those guys are allowed to hit him.” Former Ohio State All-American linebacker Bobby Carpenter said on March 12. “Is he still as fast? Does he still look as elusive? But should all those things remain constant? He’s a guy that you’ve got to find a way to get on the field. And get him the ball a handful of times in the game. There’s a little bit of that Malachi Toney-esque to him. There’s just that elite wiggle, and he finds Lanes. He’s got great vision.”

Ohio State has just wrapped up its second spring practice without pads. But two weeks from now, the team will play full pads, and that’s where the real prowess will be identified. For now, though, Ryan Day is experimenting with Bey to play as a running back as opposed to a wide receiver. The position change will be a big departure from his high school’s QB position, but something Ryan Day is willing to navigate.

“Just day one out there, he started at running back,” Ryan Day said. “He played quarterback in high school, so he has a tremendous skill set, and he’s dynamic when the ball is in his hands. We see him as somebody who could play running back and also move out to wide receiver. I think we’re trying to get a feel for that now. We’re trying to see what best fits him when he gets moving. So today was just the start. You can see him flash, but he’s got a lot of football to learn.”

Bey played as a QB at his North Forney High School and threw for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2025 season. But more than his passing performance, Bey’s rushing prowess stands out. The 2026 OSU freshman rushed for 1,626 yards in 2025 after rushing for 1,900 yards in 2024. Moreover, since Bey is also a track and field athlete and runs the 100 meters in just 10.23 seconds, the upside in him seems immense at the RB position.

“I’m not usually a huge proponent of playing freshmen, but sometimes, man. If a guy is an X Factor, you’ve got to find a way to get him out,” Carpenter said about Legend Bey.

In a sense, Bey seems like a Swiss Army knife, just like Miami’s Malachi Toney. Miami’s #10, just in his freshman season, recorded 1,211 yards and rushed for 113 yards. He also proved useful in returning 298 yards and even assisted in defense, notching a tackle. Not only that, but when Mario Cristobal needed him to line up under center, he did that effortlessly and accumulated 82 passing yards in the 2025 season. Can Legend Bey now live up to the Malachi Toney hype?

Ryan Day compares Legend Bey to a former OSU player

Legend Bey is an unreal, dynamic athlete. His QB experience helps him to play WR, knowing the routes and other intricacies. Moreover, Bey’s speed in pads is already elite as he showcases sudden downhill acceleration. Many even predict him to contribute to OSU’s biggest plays in the future and live up to some illustrious OSU names, someone like Tyreek Hill, according to Ryan Day.

“Legend Bey’s a guy who is dynamite. I kind of call him maybe the poor man’s Tyreek Hill,” Day said in February. “I mean, he can go. When you watch him last year play quarterback in Texas, just five-touchdown games and six-touchdown games, just running around and making guys miss. He’s lightning in a bottle. ” The 5’10” and 180 lb frame may concern many, but with a month in the weight room, he will be unrecognizable.

No wonder Bey was the 3rd-ranked athlete in the country and 130th player nationally. It wasn’t a surprise when Tennessee started fighting hard for his commitment. And it took a major public controversy involving Legend Bey and his mother for the recruit to finally land in Columbus. Now that he appears worth every dollar, Ohio State fans likely won’t mind the drama that came with him.