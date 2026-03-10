OSU Injury Report: Ryan Day Announces Double Blow on First Day of Spring Practice

OSU’s spring practice is becoming a growing concern. The program’s top two RBs, Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, are both reportedly not practicing this spring. To make matters worse, the Buckeyes’ head coach, Ryan Day, has provided an update on two more missing key pieces.

On Tuesday, Day confirmed that OSU TE Bennett Christian will be out for spring practice. Doubling the woe, it was also known that LB Riley Pettijohn would not participate in practice due to an undisclosed injury.

But both enter the 2026 season as vital tools. Christian enters as one of the most experienced players in the TE room following the departures of Max Klare and Will Kacmarek. On the flip side, after losing starting LBs Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles to the NFL, Pettijohn could be a starter in the upcoming season. However, this spring practice absence doesn’t mean their absence from the season, so there’s no need to worry.

Still, this absence could cost because spring practice helps players improve their efficiency, and both showed their potential last season. In fact, Day recently praised Christian as a “tremendous leader” for the tight end unit.

This is a developing story…